Cloudy and rainy: what the weather will be like on October 24

On Friday, October 24, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with rain expected in many regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict moderate rain in the Right Bank today, with significant rain in places in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. In most southern regions, thunderstorms are expected in places during the day. The rest of the territory will be mostly without precipitation.

The wind will be south-easterly, moving at a speed of 7-12 m/s. It will get noticeably warmer throughout Ukraine, although the wind will be cold.

Daytime temperatures will be 11-16°, in the southern part the thermometers will reach up to 19°, but in the high-altitude Carpathians it will rain, with daytime temperatures of 4-9°.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports that on October 24, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, without precipitation, with rain in the evening.

Temperatures in the Kyiv region during the day will be 11-16°, in the capital 13-15°.

During the day in Kyiv and the region, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s - I level of danger, yellow.

