October 23, 08:21 PM • 10709 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 24896 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 25104 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 26960 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 36842 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28961 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 50022 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 43501 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 38184 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13344 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Cloudy and rainy: what the weather will be like on October 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

On Friday, October 24, rains are expected in Ukraine, significant in places, and thunderstorms in the south. The air temperature will be 11-16°, up to 19° in the south, and 13-15° in Kyiv.

Cloudy and rainy: what the weather will be like on October 24

On Friday, October 24, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with rain expected in many regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict moderate rain in the Right Bank today, with significant rain in places in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. In most southern regions, thunderstorms are expected in places during the day. The rest of the territory will be mostly without precipitation.

The wind will be south-easterly, moving at a speed of 7-12 m/s. It will get noticeably warmer throughout Ukraine, although the wind will be cold.

Daytime temperatures will be 11-16°, in the southern part the thermometers will reach up to 19°, but in the high-altitude Carpathians it will rain, with daytime temperatures of 4-9°.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports that on October 24, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, without precipitation, with rain in the evening.

Temperatures in the Kyiv region during the day will be 11-16°, in the capital 13-15°.

During the day in Kyiv and the region, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s - I level of danger, yellow.

World Kangaroo Day and International Diplomats Day: what else is celebrated on October 2424.10.25, 05:12 • 1188 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Prykarpattia
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv