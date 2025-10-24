$41.760.01
October 23, 08:21 PM • 8338 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 21420 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 23105 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 25092 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 35471 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28455 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 48555 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 42371 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 37259 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13233 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
World Kangaroo Day and International Diplomats Day: what else is celebrated on October 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Today, October 24, marks World Kangaroo Day, dedicated to the protection of the largest marsupial mammal. Also celebrated is International Diplomats Day, which honors their role in maintaining peace.

World Kangaroo Day and International Diplomats Day: what else is celebrated on October 24

Today, October 24, marks World Kangaroo Day and International Diplomats Day. In addition, champagne lovers celebrate a day dedicated to this exquisite drink, writes UNN.

World Kangaroo Day

This event is dedicated to the protection of the planet's largest marsupial mammal, which is a symbol of Australia. Kangaroos are also an important part of our planet's ecosystem. This holiday aims to raise awareness about the lives of kangaroos, their role in nature, and the serious threats they face due to hunting, habitat loss, and human indifference.

International Diplomats Day

This annual event honors the vital role of diplomats in maintaining peace worldwide and promoting international cooperation. Recognized globally, it celebrates the tireless efforts of diplomats who navigate complex geopolitical landscapes to foster mutual understanding and harmony among nations.

Louvre reopens after high-profile robbery: museum director summoned for questioning22.10.25, 09:55 • 3394 views

World Tripe Day

Tripe is one of the compartments of the stomach of ruminant animals. Dishes made from it are present in many national cuisines. Usually, delicious soups are prepared from it, fried with wine, cheese and herbs, and cold appetizers are made. The founders of this day believe that this valuable product does not receive the attention it deserves, and are trying to restore its popularity.

Disarmament Week

The decision to establish the holiday was made in 1978 at the UN General Assembly. At that time, the agenda included the issue of reducing the number of weapons of mass destruction, ending military conflicts in some regions of Asia, America and Africa, and developing measures against terrorism. The purpose of introducing this day was to promote the cessation of the arms race and to convey its danger to the consciousness of mankind.

World Champagne Day

The history of this drink is quite unusual and interesting. Champagne originated by chance in one of the cold regions of France. A change in weather towards lower temperatures interrupted the fermentation process of the wine. When the temperature rose, fermentation resumed. Attempts to stop it were unsuccessful. Thus, sparkling wine was born.

Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks20.10.25, 18:20 • 3440 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

