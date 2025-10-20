Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks

$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
02:23 PM • 11607 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16450 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26402 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 55958 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28436 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29419 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11130 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25737 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26356 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 23342 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 39986 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 11232 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 18077 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 15622 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 4002 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 55961 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 40066 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 03:10 PM • 113877 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 80071 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Odesa
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 1658 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 63620 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 62785 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 82044 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 79944 views
Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

Disney will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA with a large-scale celebration in 2026, including a 24/7 broadcast on Disney+, ABC, ESPN, and other platforms. The event will feature new attractions, television projects, and fireworks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks

In 2026, Disney will host a large-scale celebration of America's 250th anniversary with round-the-clock broadcasting on Disney+, ABC, ESPN, and other platforms. The celebration will include new attractions, special television projects, and fireworks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

The Disney company will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with a large-scale celebration that will begin on Veterans Day and conclude on July 4, 2026, with 24-hour broadcasting across multiple platforms. The event will be available on Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic.

"Good Morning America" will continue its "50 States in 50 Weeks" series, National Geographic will present "America the Beautiful," and ESPN will launch a new "Team America" segment on "SportsCenter" to identify the team that best embodies the spirit of the country. ABC News will produce a two-hour prime-time special that will combine America's most famous cities with Disney parks. Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom Park will host a special fireworks show from July 3 to 5, and Disney Consumer Products will release a new collection of military-themed merchandise and memorabilia.

A Disney fairy tale-worthy castle in the US is up for sale for $29.5 million02.10.25, 17:15 • 3808 views

The celebration will culminate in a fireworks display at Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, with coverage of the event led by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, along with celebrities and anchors from ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic.

At its core, the story of America is a story of imagination, ambition, and opportunity — the same ideals that have guided Disney from the very beginning. This celebration honors both the nation and the spirit that never stops dreaming of what's next.

- said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Continuing its tradition of supporting military families and veterans, Disney will donate $2.5 million to Blue Star Families, organize film screenings at military bases, and offer special programs for service members as part of its initiative.

In addition to the 24-hour broadcast, Walt Disney World and Disneyland will open a new attraction, "Soarin' Across the United States," in the summer of 2026.

Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponed11.09.25, 09:49 • 15493 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Film
Series
charity
United States