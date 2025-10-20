Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks

In 2026, Disney will host a large-scale celebration of America's 250th anniversary with round-the-clock broadcasting on Disney+, ABC, ESPN, and other platforms. The celebration will include new attractions, special television projects, and fireworks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

The Disney company will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with a large-scale celebration that will begin on Veterans Day and conclude on July 4, 2026, with 24-hour broadcasting across multiple platforms. The event will be available on Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic.

"Good Morning America" will continue its "50 States in 50 Weeks" series, National Geographic will present "America the Beautiful," and ESPN will launch a new "Team America" segment on "SportsCenter" to identify the team that best embodies the spirit of the country. ABC News will produce a two-hour prime-time special that will combine America's most famous cities with Disney parks. Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom Park will host a special fireworks show from July 3 to 5, and Disney Consumer Products will release a new collection of military-themed merchandise and memorabilia.

The celebration will culminate in a fireworks display at Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, with coverage of the event led by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, along with celebrities and anchors from ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic.

At its core, the story of America is a story of imagination, ambition, and opportunity — the same ideals that have guided Disney from the very beginning. This celebration honors both the nation and the spirit that never stops dreaming of what's next. - said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Continuing its tradition of supporting military families and veterans, Disney will donate $2.5 million to Blue Star Families, organize film screenings at military bases, and offer special programs for service members as part of its initiative.

In addition to the 24-hour broadcast, Walt Disney World and Disneyland will open a new attraction, "Soarin' Across the United States," in the summer of 2026.

