"Christmas Angel": Ukrposhta issued a new festive stamp

Ukrposhta has issued a new festive stamp and postal block "Christmas Angel," the company announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

"Ukrposhta presented the new postal issue 'Christmas Angel,'" the statement reads.

"Ukrposhta speaks to the country in the language of stamps – very precise symbols of the times. 'Christmas Angel' is a postage stamp about light that does not fade, about faith that holds us together, and about Christmas, which reminds us: good always triumphs. Today, this stamp is not only about the holiday but also about our common hope and strength of spirit that helps us endure," Ukrposhta notes.

The solemn ceremony of special cancellation of the postage stamp took place on December 24 at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv – a sacred place with more than a thousand-year history.

"They say God loves a trinity. Today, for the third time, we are continuing the tradition of issuing Christmas stamps, initiated in 2023 by Metropolitan Epiphanius. It is symbolic that this year the presentation takes place in an exceptionally special place – St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv," said Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta."

His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine called for showing love and supporting each other. "It is truly a miracle that after the full-scale invasion, we have been heroically fighting for four years. Because if you really compare the forces, it's David and Goliath. But we believe that truth always triumphs. The light of the Christmas star illuminates the path for Ukraine and each of us. We must shine, show love to our neighbors, support our dear hero-warriors, and everyone who needs it. Dawn will be soon," the Metropolitan added.

Anton Logov said that he created the image "Christmas Angel" with great faith in good and love for people.

The issue is represented by a postage stamp and a numbered unperforated postal block, intended for holders of philatelic subscriptions "Exclusive" and "Exclusive+". The stamp sheet and block are decorated with gold and silver foil embossing, as well as blind embossing. The face value of the "Christmas Angel" postage stamp is U, and the circulation is 390,000 copies.

The circulation of the "Christmas Angel" postal block is 5,100 copies. The face value of the postage stamp placed on the block is P.

The circulation of "First Day" envelopes is 20,000 copies, cards – 15,000, and presentation folders – 500 copies.

The postal issue can be purchased at Ukrposhta branches and online at the Postal Market.

