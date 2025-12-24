"Christmas Angel": Ukrposhta issued a new festive stamp

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 6278 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 8512 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 7416 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12365 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 19958 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 15096 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17449 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34108 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49630 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68180 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.7m/s
72%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 19809 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 19621 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 8570 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 10255 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed11:40 AM • 5490 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 6278 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 4158 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 8512 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12365 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 19959 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 2902 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 19885 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 8846 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34284 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31075 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
DJI Mavic

"Christmas Angel": Ukrposhta issued a new festive stamp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Ukrposhta presented a new postal issue "Christmas Angel".

"Christmas Angel": Ukrposhta issued a new festive stamp

Ukrposhta has issued a new festive stamp and postal block "Christmas Angel," the company announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrposhta presented the new postal issue 'Christmas Angel,'" the statement reads.

"Ukrposhta speaks to the country in the language of stamps – very precise symbols of the times. 'Christmas Angel' is a postage stamp about light that does not fade, about faith that holds us together, and about Christmas, which reminds us: good always triumphs. Today, this stamp is not only about the holiday but also about our common hope and strength of spirit that helps us endure," Ukrposhta notes.

The solemn ceremony of special cancellation of the postage stamp took place on December 24 at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv – a sacred place with more than a thousand-year history.

"They say God loves a trinity. Today, for the third time, we are continuing the tradition of issuing Christmas stamps, initiated in 2023 by Metropolitan Epiphanius. It is symbolic that this year the presentation takes place in an exceptionally special place – St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv," said Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta."

His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine called for showing love and supporting each other. "It is truly a miracle that after the full-scale invasion, we have been heroically fighting for four years. Because if you really compare the forces, it's David and Goliath. But we believe that truth always triumphs. The light of the Christmas star illuminates the path for Ukraine and each of us. We must shine, show love to our neighbors, support our dear hero-warriors, and everyone who needs it. Dawn will be soon," the Metropolitan added.

Anton Logov said that he created the image "Christmas Angel" with great faith in good and love for people.

The issue is represented by a postage stamp and a numbered unperforated postal block, intended for holders of philatelic subscriptions "Exclusive" and "Exclusive+". The stamp sheet and block are decorated with gold and silver foil embossing, as well as blind embossing. The face value of the "Christmas Angel" postage stamp is U, and the circulation is 390,000 copies.

The circulation of the "Christmas Angel" postal block is 5,100 copies. The face value of the postage stamp placed on the block is P.

The circulation of "First Day" envelopes is 20,000 copies, cards – 15,000, and presentation folders – 500 copies.

The postal issue can be purchased at Ukrposhta branches and online at the Postal Market.

The NBU presented the commemorative coin "Spirit of Christmas" with the image of a didukh and a festive meal24.12.25, 12:52 • 2224 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
New Year
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Ukrposhta
Ukraine