The NBU presented the commemorative coin "Spirit of Christmas" with the image of a didukh and a festive meal

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative silver coin "The Spirit of Christmas" depicting a didukh and a traditional Christmas meal. Its mintage is limited to 15,000 pieces, and sales will begin in January 2026. This was reported by the NBU press service, writes UNN.

Our new commemorative coin "The Spirit of Christmas" embodies the deep traditions of a bright family holiday, which have kept Ukrainians together for generations. It features a stylized image of a golden straw didukh, a traditional attribute of Ukrainian Christmas, and a warm and cozy pre-Christmas meal of a Ukrainian family. And although many families are separated by distance today, in each other's hearts we are at a common festive table. Let's keep this connection - said Andriy Pyshnyy.

About the commemorative coin

The coin has a face value of 10 hryvnias. It is made of 925 sterling silver, the mass of precious metal in its pure form is 31.1 g.

Decoration elements – double-sided local gilding with a diamond insert (1.5 mm).

On the obverse, in the center of the composition, there is a stylized image of a straw didukh. Its base is decorated with a straw angel, symbolizing protection and good news. The background of the composition is divided into two planes, resembling a window illuminated by starlight on Christmas Eve. One of the stars symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem (a diamond shines in its center).

The reverse depicts a traditional pre-Christmas meal of a Ukrainian family, where the images of the father, mother, and children are visually identified with celestial bodies: halos around their heads symbolize the Sun (wife), the Moon (husband), and stars (their children). In front of the family is a table with twelve dishes: kutia, varenyky, pampukhy, fish, and other traditional treats, as well as garlic heads – a charm against evil spirits.

Artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk.

Sculptors: Anatoliy Demyanenko, Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

Mintage – up to 15,000 pieces.

The sale of the commemorative coin in the NBU's numismatic products online store and by distributor banks will begin in January 2026.

