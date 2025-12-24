The NBU presented the commemorative coin "Spirit of Christmas" with the image of a didukh and a festive meal

$42.100.05
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 25135 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 42494 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 56389 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 63966 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 40134 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 48976 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22007 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19200 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24685 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Popular news
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideoDecember 24, 01:12 AM • 15763 views
China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - PentagonDecember 24, 01:46 AM • 11808 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 16557 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 6272 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 10512 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 56391 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 34964 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 63968 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 48976 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 103457 views
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 6442 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 30068 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 27590 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 30759 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 32702 views
The NBU presented the commemorative coin "Spirit of Christmas" with the image of a didukh and a festive meal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The National Bank of Ukraine presented a silver commemorative coin "Spirit of Christmas" with a face value of 10 hryvnias, decorated with a didukh and a scene of a pre-Christmas meal. The mintage of the coin is limited to 15,000 pieces, and its sale will begin in January 2026.

The NBU presented the commemorative coin "Spirit of Christmas" with the image of a didukh and a festive meal

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative silver coin "The Spirit of Christmas" depicting a didukh and a traditional Christmas meal. Its mintage is limited to 15,000 pieces, and sales will begin in January 2026. This was reported by the NBU press service, writes UNN.

Our new commemorative coin "The Spirit of Christmas" embodies the deep traditions of a bright family holiday, which have kept Ukrainians together for generations. It features a stylized image of a golden straw didukh, a traditional attribute of Ukrainian Christmas, and a warm and cozy pre-Christmas meal of a Ukrainian family. And although many families are separated by distance today, in each other's hearts we are at a common festive table. Let's keep this connection

- said Andriy Pyshnyy.

About the commemorative coin

The coin has a face value of 10 hryvnias. It is made of 925 sterling silver, the mass of precious metal in its pure form is 31.1 g.

Decoration elements – double-sided local gilding with a diamond insert (1.5 mm).

On the obverse, in the center of the composition, there is a stylized image of a straw didukh. Its base is decorated with a straw angel, symbolizing protection and good news. The background of the composition is divided into two planes, resembling a window illuminated by starlight on Christmas Eve. One of the stars symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem (a diamond shines in its center).

The reverse depicts a traditional pre-Christmas meal of a Ukrainian family, where the images of the father, mother, and children are visually identified with celestial bodies: halos around their heads symbolize the Sun (wife), the Moon (husband), and stars (their children). In front of the family is a table with twelve dishes: kutia, varenyky, pampukhy, fish, and other traditional treats, as well as garlic heads – a charm against evil spirits.

Artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk.

Sculptors: Anatoliy Demyanenko, Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

Mintage – up to 15,000 pieces.

The sale of the commemorative coin in the NBU's numismatic products online store and by distributor banks will begin in January 2026.

The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on it23.12.25, 05:23 • 10741 view

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCulture
National Bank of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi