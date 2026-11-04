Chris Rock confessed how pornography addiction and infidelity destroyed his 20-year marriage

American comedian and actor Chris Rock spoke candidly about the reasons for his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock after nearly 20 years of marriage. The 61-year-old entertainer acknowledged that his pornography addiction and marital infidelity negatively affected their relationship. He said this in an interview with GQ, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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I wasn't a great husband. I watched a lot of pornography. I don't do that anymore. I haven't watched pornography in 5–6 years – the actor confessed.

Rock married Malaak in 1996, and the couple officially divorced in 2016. They have two daughters – 24-year-old Lola and 22-year-old Zahra.

How Chris Rock coped with the divorce

The comedian also recalled his infidelities, which he had previously discussed in a 2018 stand-up performance.

It's not something I'm proud of, but it's something I had to go through – he said.

After the divorce, Rock sought psychotherapy to work through his personal problems and relationships with those close to him. According to him, the process proved emotionally difficult and was accompanied by tears.

The actor acknowledged that the experience he went through forced him to reconsider his own behavior and attitude toward other people.

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