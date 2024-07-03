Chinese navy boarded a fishing vessel from Taiwan
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese naval forces have seized a Taiwanese fishing vessel operating near Taiwan-controlled islands.
The Chinese Coast Guard has apparently seized a fishing boat from Taiwan and detained it in mainland China. The incident with the seizure of the boat was alerted by the Taiwanese coast guard. Writes UNN citing Reuters.
Chinese officials boarded and then seized a Taiwanese fishing vessel operating off the Chinese coast near the Taiwan-controlled island and took it to a Chinese port. This was reported by Taiwan's coast guard. The incident became evidence of the escalation of tension between the PRC and Taiwan.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory; Chinese authorities have been increasing pressure on Taipei since May, when President Lai Ching-te came to power, whom Beijing accuses of "separatism.
The Chinese military regularly sends warplanes and ships to the island of Taiwan. A major exercise involving dozens of planes and ships was organized in May 2024. Fishermen from Taiwan and China regularly sail in waters near the Kinmen Archipelago, where tensions have escalated.
Taiwan warns its citizens against traveling to China because of Beijing's threats to execute "ardent" supporters of Taiwanese independence.