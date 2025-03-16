Chinese company Baidu introduced two new AI models to compete in the market
Chinese Baidu introduced two new artificial intelligence models: ERNIE X1, which will compete with DeepSeek R1, and ERNIE 4.5 with multimodal understanding. New developments demonstrate the growing competition in the field of AI.
Chinese technology company Baidu has announced the launch of two new artificial intelligence models, one of which is focused on reasoning and is designed to compete with the DeepSeek R1 model. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
According to media reports, the introduction of artificial intelligence models by the Chinese startup DeepSeek in the field of artificial intelligence has shaken the industry and revived the global race for artificial intelligence.
"ERNIE X1 provides performance at the level of DeepSeek R1 for only half the price," Baidu said of one of the new models. X1 has "stronger understanding, planning, reasoning and evolution capabilities," Baidu said, adding that it is the first deep thinking model to use tools autonomously.
Baidu said its latest ERNIE 4.5 base model has excellent multimodal understanding capabilities. It has more advanced language skills, and its understanding, generation, logic and memory skills have been significantly improved.
The company also reports that the new AI model also has a "high EQ" and easily understands online memes and satirical cartoons.
Baidu was one of the first Chinese tech giants to launch a ChatGPT-style chatbot. However, the company has faced difficulties in popularizing its large Ernie language model due to fierce competition in the market.
Multimodal AI systems, such as ERNIE 4.5, are capable of working with different types of data - text, images, video and audio, as well as converting content between them. Baidu's new developments demonstrate the growing competition in the field of artificial intelligence, where Chinese companies are striving to catch up with and surpass market leaders, including OpenAI.
