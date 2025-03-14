China introduces AI content labeling, like the EU and the USA
China has joined the EU and the USA in requiring the labeling of AI-generated content online from September 1. The goal is to combat disinformation and abuse.
Details
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), along with three other agencies, announced on Friday a new set of rules that will require service providers to label AI-generated materials as such - either explicitly or through metadata encoded in each file. These rules come into force on September 1.
The recent explosion of generative AI, covering everything from writing essays and generating images to imitating human voices, has brought with it an increased risk of disinformation. The EU AI Act includes provisions for labeling media created or processed using AI, while in Washington, former President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the development of effective mechanisms to ensure the origin of content.
"The labeling law will help users detect disinformation and hold service providers accountable for labeling their content," the CAC said in a statement. - This is done to reduce the abuse of content created with the help of AI".
The law requires app store operators to verify with developers whether their software provides AI-generated content creation services and to review their labeling mechanisms. Platforms may still provide AI-generated content without labeling if they comply with the relevant rules and do so in response to user requests.
According to the statement, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, the Ministry of Public Security and the National Radio and Television Administration are also involved in the development of the rules.
