Chinese airlines oppose US ban on flights over Russia

China's largest airlines have opposed the US's intention to ban them from flying through Russian airspace. They warn that this will make flights between China and the US longer, more expensive, and create inconvenience for thousands of passengers, writes UNN with reference to ApNews.

Details

As stated, the American side said that such flights give Chinese airlines an unfair economic advantage over American carriers, which cannot cross Russian airspace.

After all, Moscow closed Russian airspace to American airlines and most European airlines in 2022 in response to Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern are among the six Chinese airlines that have filed complaints against the order proposed last week to ban such flights by Chinese carriers.

In its document filed this week with the US Department of Transportation, China Eastern stated that the proposed ban "will harm the public interest" and "create inconvenience for travelers" from both China and the US.

Additional flight time will lead to increased costs and higher air ticket prices, which will increase the burden on all travelers, the publication reports the content of the statement.

China Southern warned that a ban on flights in Russian airspace would negatively affect thousands of travelers. Air China said it estimates "at least 4,400 passengers will be affected if the ban takes effect during Thanksgiving and Christmas."

