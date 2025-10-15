$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Publications
Exclusives
Chinese airlines oppose US ban on flights over Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Chinese airlines oppose a US ban on flights over Russia, as it would make flights between China and the US longer, more expensive, and inconvenient for thousands of passengers. The American side claims that such flights give Chinese carriers an unfair economic advantage.

Chinese airlines oppose US ban on flights over Russia

China's largest airlines have opposed the US's intention to ban them from flying through Russian airspace. They warn that this will make flights between China and the US longer, more expensive, and create inconvenience for thousands of passengers, writes UNN with reference to ApNews.

Details

As stated, the American side said that such flights give Chinese airlines an unfair economic advantage over American carriers, which cannot cross Russian airspace.

After all, Moscow closed Russian airspace to American airlines and most European airlines in 2022 in response to Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US, Europe, and China pushed the global EV boom to record highs15.10.25, 08:44 • 2412 views

In turn, Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern are among the six Chinese airlines that have filed complaints against the order proposed last week to ban such flights by Chinese carriers.

In its document filed this week with the US Department of Transportation, China Eastern stated that the proposed ban "will harm the public interest" and "create inconvenience for travelers" from both China and the US.

In China, AI chatbots turned off photo recognition during the local ZNO - "gaokao" exam09.06.25, 17:29 • 3381 view

Additional flight time will lead to increased costs and higher air ticket prices, which will increase the burden on all travelers, the publication reports the content of the statement.

China Southern warned that a ban on flights in Russian airspace would negatively affect thousands of travelers. Air China said it estimates "at least 4,400 passengers will be affected if the ban takes effect during Thanksgiving and Christmas."

China announced the production of a new generation quantum radar for tracking aircraft like the F-22 - report14.10.25, 13:10 • 4430 views

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
China
United States
Ukraine