China announced the production of a new generation quantum radar for tracking aircraft like the F-22 - Media
Kyiv • UNN
China has announced the mass production of the world's first ultra-low noise, four-channel single-photon detector. This device, dubbed the "photon catcher," can detect a single photon, making it a key component for quantum communication and radars for tracking stealth aircraft such as the F-22.
China has announced the start of mass production of the world's first four-channel, ultra-low-noise, next-generation single-photon detector, indicating its potential breadth of application in various fields: from everyday communication to national defense, reports the South China Morning Post, writes UNN.
Details
The device, dubbed a "photon catcher," is capable of detecting a single photon – the smallest unit of energy – making it a key component in advanced technologies such as quantum communication and quantum radar for detecting and tracking stealth aircraft.
According to the publication, this refers to tracking aircraft such as the F-22.
This achievement was made by the Center for Quantum Information Engineering Research in China's Anhui province, as reported last Friday by the Science and Technology Daily newspaper, a publication of China's Ministry of Science and Technology.
In China, AI chatbots turned off photo recognition during the local ZNO - "gaokao" exam09.06.25, 17:29 • 3367 views