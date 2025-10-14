China announced the production of a new generation quantum radar for tracking aircraft like the F-22 - Media

China has announced the start of mass production of the world's first four-channel, ultra-low-noise, next-generation single-photon detector, indicating its potential breadth of application in various fields: from everyday communication to national defense, reports the South China Morning Post, writes UNN.

Details

The device, dubbed a "photon catcher," is capable of detecting a single photon – the smallest unit of energy – making it a key component in advanced technologies such as quantum communication and quantum radar for detecting and tracking stealth aircraft.

According to the publication, this refers to tracking aircraft such as the F-22.

This achievement was made by the Center for Quantum Information Engineering Research in China's Anhui province, as reported last Friday by the Science and Technology Daily newspaper, a publication of China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

