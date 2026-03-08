$43.810.0050.900.00
07:46 PM • 2868 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
02:42 PM • 15494 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 40906 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 26846 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 26542 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 25455 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36350 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79175 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43793 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43912 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
China's Foreign Ministry calls 2026 "important" for China-US relations and predicts a successful summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Wang Yi stated that stable relations with the US take precedence over conflicts in the Middle East. Beijing is preparing talks on tariffs and mineral exports.

China's Foreign Ministry calls 2026 "important" for China-US relations and predicts a successful summit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Beijing's desire to hold a productive meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Despite ongoing US and Israeli military operations against Iran - a key energy ally of China - the diplomat emphasized the importance of strategic dialogue between Washington and Beijing. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at a press conference on March 8, Wang Yi noted the positive dynamics in relations between the leaders of the two superpowers. Beijing seems to be deliberately shifting the focus from military conflicts in the Middle East and Venezuela to issues of bilateral trade and economic stability. This signals China's readiness to prioritize its own economic security, even if Washington's actions harm its international partners.

China's leader strengthens position ahead of Trump talks amid tariff repeal - Media22.02.26, 18:55 • 5693 views

This year is an important year for China-US relations. We want 2026 to be a landmark year for the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US relations.

- Wang Yi stated.

Prioritizing trade over geopolitical conflicts

Although US-Israeli attacks on Iran and the January events in Venezuela significantly disrupted oil supplies to China, Beijing avoids direct criticism of the Trump administration's actions.

This is a war that should not have happened - it is a war that benefits no one. The agenda for high-level exchanges is already on the table. Now both sides need to make thorough preparations, create a favorable environment accordingly, manage existing risks and remove unnecessary obstacles.

- emphasized the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The upcoming summit is expected to solidify agreements on reducing tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for the purchase of American agricultural products and the resumption of exports of critical minerals from China.

Trump to visit China next month to discuss trade policy after tariff repeal21.02.26, 02:51 • 8453 views

Stepan Haftko

