Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Beijing's desire to hold a productive meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Despite ongoing US and Israeli military operations against Iran - a key energy ally of China - the diplomat emphasized the importance of strategic dialogue between Washington and Beijing. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at a press conference on March 8, Wang Yi noted the positive dynamics in relations between the leaders of the two superpowers. Beijing seems to be deliberately shifting the focus from military conflicts in the Middle East and Venezuela to issues of bilateral trade and economic stability. This signals China's readiness to prioritize its own economic security, even if Washington's actions harm its international partners.

This year is an important year for China-US relations. We want 2026 to be a landmark year for the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US relations. - Wang Yi stated.

Prioritizing trade over geopolitical conflicts

Although US-Israeli attacks on Iran and the January events in Venezuela significantly disrupted oil supplies to China, Beijing avoids direct criticism of the Trump administration's actions.

This is a war that should not have happened - it is a war that benefits no one. The agenda for high-level exchanges is already on the table. Now both sides need to make thorough preparations, create a favorable environment accordingly, manage existing risks and remove unnecessary obstacles. - emphasized the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The upcoming summit is expected to solidify agreements on reducing tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for the purchase of American agricultural products and the resumption of exports of critical minerals from China.

