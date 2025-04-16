China's economy grew by 5.4% despite the trade war with the US

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15715 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61365 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163253 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83961 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113640 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89528 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141344 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123501 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42995 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163253 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154587 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141344 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123501 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97980 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41196 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

China's economy grew by 5.4% despite the trade war with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5630 views

China's economy grew by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025 thanks to strong exports, but the trade war with the US is overshadowing future prospects. US duties on Chinese imports reach 145%.

China's economy grew by 5.4% despite the trade war with the US

The Chinese economy grew in the first quarter of 2025 thanks to strong exports, according to a report by the Chinese government. But the trade war between Washington and Beijing is overshadowing further prospects. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press and Xīnhuаshе.

Details

In the first quarter of 2025, China's economy grew by 5.4 percent year-on-year, exceeding consensus estimates (+5.1 percent). Exports helped China's economy grow, according to a statement by the Chinese government. The official target for the Chinese economy this year is about 5%.

At the same time, analysts predict that the world's second largest economy may slow down. This will be due to the consequences of trade opposition between Washington and Beijing. The escalation of the customs conflict overshadows further prospects.

Reference

Trump's latest decree increased tariffs to 125%, but there is already a 20% tariff on fentanyl. The total U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports is now 145%. Beijing responded to the U.S. by raising tariffs on all goods from the United States of America from 84% to 125% from April 12.

Xi Jinping's tour: against the background of the trade war with the USA, the leader of the People's Republic of China will go to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia11.04.25, 09:46 • 3663 views

Also, the Chinese leadership emphasizes its determination to keep its own markets open for trade and investment, emphasizing its focus on trade with other countries.

Let us remind you

During Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam, China called for joint resistance to U.S. pressure and 45 bilateral agreements were signed. The agreements cover areas from trade to artificial intelligence.

China calls on the US to "completely abolish" mutual tariffs13.04.25, 17:53 • 8859 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Vietnam
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86