At the G20 summit in South Africa, China expressed support for US President Donald Trump's initiative to negotiate with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, Washington's allies have consolidated around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemning Kyiv's possible exclusion from the peace process.

Since taking office, Trump has radically changed the US approach to the conflict, abandoning the previous strategy of isolating the aggressor. He held telephone conversations with the president of the terrorist country and initiated meetings between senior US and Russian officials, in which Ukraine did not participate. On the eve of the summit, the American leader spoke harshly about Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator,” which triggered a wave of support for the Ukrainian president from the G20 countries, including Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace, including the agreements between the United States and Russia.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react