In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

China supports holding an international peace conference to be agreed upon by Ukraine and russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26383 views

China supports an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and russia to discuss peace plans and resolve the "crisis" in Ukraine.

China supports holding an international peace conference to be agreed upon by Ukraine and russia

China is in favor of holding an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and russia. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a press conference, UNN reports with reference to ECNS.

Details

During a briefing at a session of the National People's Congress, Wang Yi said that such a conference should ensure the participation of all parties and an honest discussion of all peace plans.

China supports the convening of an international peace conference to which both Ukraine and russia agree, in which all parties will participate on an equal footing and have the opportunity to discuss all peace plans impartially and honestly. All conflicts should end at the negotiating table. The sooner negotiations begin, the sooner peace will come

- Wang Yi said.

He added that China's efforts are aimed at paving the way for an end to the "conflict," as it defined the war in Ukraine, and the start of peace talks.

The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that past experience shows that prolonging the "conflict" only leads to greater escalation to "unimaginable proportions." According to him, misperceptions and miscalculations will accumulate and could lead to an even greater crisis if peace talks do not take place.

Lessons learned in this regard should not be forgotten

- Wang Yi said.

There were no real opportunities to reach an agreement: Podoliak on Russia's "peace proposals" in spring 202201.03.24, 16:17 • 25892 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
China
Ukraine
