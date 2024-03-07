China supports holding an international peace conference to be agreed upon by Ukraine and russia

China is in favor of holding an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and russia. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a press conference, UNN reports with reference to ECNS.

Details

During a briefing at a session of the National People's Congress, Wang Yi said that such a conference should ensure the participation of all parties and an honest discussion of all peace plans.

China supports the convening of an international peace conference to which both Ukraine and russia agree, in which all parties will participate on an equal footing and have the opportunity to discuss all peace plans impartially and honestly. All conflicts should end at the negotiating table. The sooner negotiations begin, the sooner peace will come - Wang Yi said.

He added that China's efforts are aimed at paving the way for an end to the "conflict," as it defined the war in Ukraine, and the start of peace talks.

The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that past experience shows that prolonging the "conflict" only leads to greater escalation to "unimaginable proportions." According to him, misperceptions and miscalculations will accumulate and could lead to an even greater crisis if peace talks do not take place.

Lessons learned in this regard should not be forgotten - Wang Yi said.

