In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

There were no real opportunities to reach an agreement: Podoliak on Russia's "peace proposals" in spring 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25892 views

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the OP, commented on the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Kremlin in the spring of 2022. He gave a number of arguments why there were no options for a "peace deal.

There were no real opportunities to reach an agreement: Podoliak on Russia's "peace proposals" in spring 2022

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the OP, commented on the possibility of reaching an agreement with Moscow in the spring of 2022. According to him, there were no real opportunities to reach an agreement. Podolyak wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

Podoliak noted that Russia has entered our country on a large scale and massively killed citizens, aiming to seize territories, reformat the state, and occupy it directly and indirectly.

The advisor to the head of the Presidential Office emphasized that at the first and subsequent stages of negotiations (Belarus/Turkey), Russia ultimately demanded that the already occupied territories be given back to it and legally abandoned.

To abandon its subjectivity (not joining alliances, abandoning cultural and informational identity), and abandoning its own army. These conditions were unchanged. Where can one read here an offer of "peace" rather than unconditional surrender

- the statement said.

He also noted that after the tactical defeats in the northern regions of Ukraine and the flight from Kyiv region, massive facts of genocidal practices of the Russian Federation and its true intentions in Ukraine were revealed. This finally made any contacts with Russia impossible.

The conclusion is simple. There were no real opportunities to negotiate. Russia did not change the terms of surrender. Ukraine has never categorically accepted these terms,

- Podolyak emphasized.

He said that even today Russia wants to destroy Ukraine, but "is looking for opportunities to bargain for an operational pause in order to complete militarization, expand mobilization and scale up hostilities at the next stage.

Instead, Podoliak wondered whether it was appropriate to discuss this issue in the context of Russia's position on Ukraine's surrender and its attempts to present it as something new.

Recall

Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov saidthat Ukraine will never agree to recognize Russian control over the seized territories and freeze the war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak
Kirill Budanov
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
