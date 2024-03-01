There were no real opportunities to reach an agreement: Podoliak on Russia's "peace proposals" in spring 2022

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the OP, commented on the possibility of reaching an agreement with Moscow in the spring of 2022. According to him, there were no real opportunities to reach an agreement. Podolyak wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

Podoliak noted that Russia has entered our country on a large scale and massively killed citizens, aiming to seize territories, reformat the state, and occupy it directly and indirectly.

The advisor to the head of the Presidential Office emphasized that at the first and subsequent stages of negotiations (Belarus/Turkey), Russia ultimately demanded that the already occupied territories be given back to it and legally abandoned.

To abandon its subjectivity (not joining alliances, abandoning cultural and informational identity), and abandoning its own army. These conditions were unchanged. Where can one read here an offer of "peace" rather than unconditional surrender - the statement said.

He also noted that after the tactical defeats in the northern regions of Ukraine and the flight from Kyiv region, massive facts of genocidal practices of the Russian Federation and its true intentions in Ukraine were revealed. This finally made any contacts with Russia impossible.

The conclusion is simple. There were no real opportunities to negotiate. Russia did not change the terms of surrender. Ukraine has never categorically accepted these terms, - Podolyak emphasized.

He said that even today Russia wants to destroy Ukraine, but "is looking for opportunities to bargain for an operational pause in order to complete militarization, expand mobilization and scale up hostilities at the next stage.

Instead, Podoliak wondered whether it was appropriate to discuss this issue in the context of Russia's position on Ukraine's surrender and its attempts to present it as something new.

Recall

Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov saidthat Ukraine will never agree to recognize Russian control over the seized territories and freeze the war.