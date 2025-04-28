$41.690.00
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 7272 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 18523 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 47770 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92527 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 86569 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 63752 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 127278 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66316 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51840 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51237 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

China is increasing nuclear power: construction of 10 new reactors approved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

China's State Council has approved the construction of 10 new nuclear reactors. The country plans to overtake the United States and become a leader in nuclear energy by the end of the decade.

The State Council of China has approved the construction of 10 new reactors, emphasizing the importance of nuclear energy in the context of the country's transition to clean energy. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Beijing has approved the construction of at least 10 new reactors for the fourth year in a row. The country is currently building 30, which is almost half of the world's total, and is expected to overtake the United States and become the world's largest generator of nuclear energy by the end of the decade.

The 10 new reactors will cost a total of 200 billion yuan ($27 billion). ... China's nuclear capacity is expected to reach 65 gigawatts by the end of 2025, according to the China Electricity Council, compared to less than 60 gigawatts last year. The country's nuclear fleet is expected to reach 200 gigawatts by 2040 and account for about 10% of total electricity generated

- the publication quotes information from the China Nuclear Energy Association.

The authors point out that China's advantage is that state-owned banks provide cheap loans to companies that build nuclear power plants. This allows for a significant reduction in costs even at the construction stage.

Recall

Last week it became known that China successfully tested a non-nuclear hydrogen explosive device. It created a fireball with a temperature of over 1000°C, the flash of which lasted 15 times longer than TNT.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

