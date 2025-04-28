China is increasing nuclear power: construction of 10 new reactors approved

The State Council of China has approved the construction of 10 new reactors, emphasizing the importance of nuclear energy in the context of the country's transition to clean energy. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Beijing has approved the construction of at least 10 new reactors for the fourth year in a row. The country is currently building 30, which is almost half of the world's total, and is expected to overtake the United States and become the world's largest generator of nuclear energy by the end of the decade.

The 10 new reactors will cost a total of 200 billion yuan ($27 billion). ... China's nuclear capacity is expected to reach 65 gigawatts by the end of 2025, according to the China Electricity Council, compared to less than 60 gigawatts last year. The country's nuclear fleet is expected to reach 200 gigawatts by 2040 and account for about 10% of total electricity generated - the publication quotes information from the China Nuclear Energy Association.

The authors point out that China's advantage is that state-owned banks provide cheap loans to companies that build nuclear power plants. This allows for a significant reduction in costs even at the construction stage.

Recall

