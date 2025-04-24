China launched the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft into space with three astronauts on board

$41.670.15
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8724 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 47948 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103462 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 135931 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189213 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100213 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164071 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60130 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42290 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34206 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views

06:58 AM • 52545 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14366 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189214 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109503 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164071 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120382 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21560 views

08:47 AM • 21560 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52977 views

06:58 AM • 52977 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46534 views

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46534 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53385 views

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53385 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64037 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64037 views
China launched the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft into space with three astronauts on board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

China has successfully launched the manned spacecraft "Shenzhou-20" with three astronauts on board. They are sent to the "Tiangong" station for a six-month mission.

China launched the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft into space with three astronauts on board

The launch of the Shenzhou-20 manned mission is the latest in China's ambitious space program. According to the state agency of the People's Republic of China Xinhua, the launch of the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft was "completely successful," reports UNN.

Details

The Chinese Long March 2F rocket took off this Wednesday with three Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft at 17:17 (around 9 a.m. Kyiv time).

According to the official report, China sent three astronauts on the Shenzhou-20 to the Tiangong orbital space station for a six-month mission.

The mission crew includes astronauts Chen Dong (commander), Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie.

Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space14.04.25, 17:10 • 9125 views

China announced the launch of the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft as "completely successful," Xinhua reports.

According to media reports, this is the 35th flight of the Chinese manned space program, but it should also be counted as the fifth, at the stage of building the Tiangong orbital space station.

Tiangong is used for conducting experiments and is also part of the PRC's program to realize a big dream - building a base on the Moon.

Let us remind you

China has successfully launched a test satellite for communication technologies from the Xichang Cosmodrome.

Two Chinese astronauts spent 9 hours in open space during a mission to the Tiangong station.

China made the first launch of the Long March-12 rocket from a new commercial site on Hainan Island.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
