China launched the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft into space with three astronauts on board

The launch of the Shenzhou-20 manned mission is the latest in China's ambitious space program. According to the state agency of the People's Republic of China Xinhua, the launch of the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft was "completely successful," reports UNN.

The Chinese Long March 2F rocket took off this Wednesday with three Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft at 17:17 (around 9 a.m. Kyiv time).

According to the official report, China sent three astronauts on the Shenzhou-20 to the Tiangong orbital space station for a six-month mission.

The mission crew includes astronauts Chen Dong (commander), Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie.

China announced the launch of the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft as "completely successful," Xinhua reports.

According to media reports, this is the 35th flight of the Chinese manned space program, but it should also be counted as the fifth, at the stage of building the Tiangong orbital space station.

Tiangong is used for conducting experiments and is also part of the PRC's program to realize a big dream - building a base on the Moon.

