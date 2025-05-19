China Has Begun Assembling Its Supercomputer in Space

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 330 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 23536 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 65064 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 65831 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 72892 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 75758 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 59216 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 171985 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98879 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 96208 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.5m/s
71%
746mm
Popular news

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 14171 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

12:07 AM • 12402 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 16708 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 11860 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 9310 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 330 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 197560 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 410903 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 336970 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 440730 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 84706 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 171985 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 76279 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 78161 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 86909 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

China Has Begun Assembling Its Supercomputer in Space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

China has launched the first 12 satellites for an orbital supercomputer network. The satellites will be able to independently process data, collect and transmit information.

China Has Begun Assembling Its Supercomputer in Space
Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua

China is starting to assemble its supercomputer in space, reports The Verge, writes UNN.

Details

China has launched the first 12 satellites of an orbital supercomputer satellite network of 2,800 satellites, Space News reports. According to an ADA Space announcement (machine translated), the satellites, created by ADA Space, Zhijiang Laboratory and Neijang High-Tech Zone, will be able to independently process the data they collect, rather than relying on ground stations.

The satellites are part of ADA Space's "Star Compute" program and the first of what it calls the "Three-Body Computing Constellation," the company writes. Each of the 12 satellites has a built-in artificial intelligence model with 8 billion parameters and is capable of performing 744 tera-operations per second (TOPS) - a measure of their artificial intelligence computing power - and together ADA Space says they can manage 5 peta-operations per second, or POPS. That's a little more than, say, the 40 TOPS needed for a Microsoft Copilot PC. The ultimate goal is to have a network of thousands of satellites reaching 1,000 POPS, according to the Chinese government.

According to Space News, the satellites communicate with each other at speeds of up to 100 Gbps using lasers and share 30 terabytes of memory. The 12 launched last week carry scientific payloads, including an X-ray polarization detector to capture short-lived cosmic phenomena such as gamma-ray bursts. The satellites also have the ability to create three-dimensional digital twin data that can be used for purposes such as emergency response, gaming and tourism, ADA Space said.

According to the South China Morning Post, the benefits of a space-based supercomputer go beyond saving communication time. The publication notes that traditional satellite transmissions are slow, and that "less than 10 percent" of satellite data makes it to Earth due to things like limited bandwidth and ground station availability. And Jonathan McDowell, a space historian and astronomer at Harvard University, told the publication: "Orbital data centers can use solar energy and radiate its heat into space, reducing energy needs and carbon footprint." He said that both the US and Europe could implement similar projects in the future, SCMP writes.

China achieves breakthrough in EUV field for chip manufacturing - SCMP29.04.25, 13:49 • 6110 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
United States
Microsoft
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$103,018.30
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,218.49
Ethereum
$2,366.30