China achieves breakthrough in EUV field for chip manufacturing - SCMP

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 1968 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11669 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30797 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37593 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37752 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36185 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31265 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58585 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58834 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
23%
753 mm
Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30797 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37593 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37752 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36185 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40167 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25217 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45099 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44410 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151218 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64696 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

China achieves breakthrough in EUV field for chip manufacturing - SCMP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Chinese researchers have created an EUV light source platform, bringing the country closer to independent production of advanced chips. The development has reached internationally competitive parameters.

China achieves breakthrough in EUV field for chip manufacturing - SCMP

Chinese researchers have overcome a barrier to domestic production of advanced chips by creating an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light source platform that operates with internationally competitive parameters, according to research, UNN writes, citing South China Morning Post.

Details

The group from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences was led by Lin Nan, who previously headed the light source technology department at ASML in the Netherlands.

ASML, the world's only manufacturer of EUV machines that are critical for producing chips with nodes smaller than seven nanometers, has been unable to sell its advanced models to China since 2019 due to pressure from the US, the publication notes.

In a call with investors on April 16, ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said that "it is always possible to generate some EUV light, but it will take China many years to build an EUV machine."

Lin returned to China in 2021 and founded an advanced research group on photolithography technology, which was responsible for this work.

Prior to joining ASML, Lin was trained at Anne L'Huillier, the 2023 Nobel Prize winner in Physics and a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, as part of a scholarship awarded by the European Union's Marie Skłodowska-Curie programme.

An article published in the March issue of the Chinese Journal of Lasers states that the group has developed an EUV light source with a laser plasma (LPP), a key component of photolithographic machines, which could be a breakthrough for China's semiconductor industry, the publication points out.

"The experimental platform will support the localization of solid-state laser-driven EUV light sources and measurement systems, playing a crucial role in China's efforts to develop EUV photolithography technology and its key components," the paper reads.

According to the paper, Lin and his team created a platform based on a solid-state laser, unlike ASML's industrial photolithographic devices, which use light obtained using CO2 technology to transfer circuit patterns to silicon and other substrates.

CO2 lasers provide power of more than 10 kilowatts and a high repetition rate compared to the lower performance of solid-state platforms.

"While commercial CO2 lasers have high power, they are large, inefficient in terms of grid connection efficiency (below 5 percent) and expensive in terms of operation and electricity," Lin and his colleagues wrote.

"Solid-state pulsed lasers, which have made rapid progress over the last decade, are now achieving output power in the kilowatt range and are expected to reach 10 times more in the future. They are compact in size, with a grid connection efficiency of around 20 percent, and may become a promising replacement for CO2 lasers as the driving force for the next generation of LPP-EUV photolithography," the paper says.

Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence25.02.25, 11:31 • 30232 views

The experimental platform has achieved results that are on par with similar international research on solid-state LLP EUV, while achieving more than half the conversion efficiency ratio of commercially available light sources driven by CO2 lasers, the paper says.

Using a 1-micron solid-state laser, the team achieved a maximum conversion efficiency of 3.42 percent, exceeding the 3.2 percent recorded in 2019 by the Dutch Advanced Research Center for Nanolithography, and 1.8 percent by ETH Zurich in 2021.

A comparison of the data showed that the Chinese platform lags behind the University of Central Florida, which achieved 4.9 percent in 2007, and the Japanese University of Utsunomiya, which recorded a conversion efficiency of 4.7 percent last year, the publication writes.

According to the paper, the conversion efficiency of commercially available light sources for EUV photolithography, driven by a CO2 laser, is about 5.5 percent.

The researchers noted that kilowatt-level solid-state lasers with a wavelength of 1 micron, capable of providing sufficiently high conversion efficiency, have already been well developed and are commercially available.

"Even with a conversion efficiency of 3 percent, a solid-state LPP-EUV laser light source can provide power in the watt range, making it suitable for EUV exposure testing and mask testing," they wrote.

The researchers estimated that the theoretical maximum conversion efficiency of the platform could approach 6%.

WSJ: Chinese Huawei is developing a new AI chip, seeking to compete with Nvidia28.04.25, 09:09 • 3156 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
United States
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$94,995.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.79
Ethereum
$1,831.79