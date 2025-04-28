WSJ: Chinese Huawei is developing a new AI chip, seeking to compete with Nvidia

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7508 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13130 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22371 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51070 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96422 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88467 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64766 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130128 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66813 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52037 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1m/s
36%
762 mm
Popular news

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14733 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12649 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12932 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8886 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10998 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 7508 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130128 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107713 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136450 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186761 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96422 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 41238 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 76758 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 67629 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 71250 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

WSJ: Chinese Huawei is developing a new AI chip, seeking to compete with Nvidia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Huawei plans to test the new Ascend 910D AI processor to replace Nvidia chips. The company is already shipping Ascend 910B/C to customers and developing CloudMatrix 384.

WSJ: Chinese Huawei is developing a new AI chip, seeking to compete with Nvidia

Huawei Technologies is preparing to test its latest and most powerful AI processor, which the company hopes will replace some of the more expensive products of American chip giant Nvidia, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

The steady progress of one of China's leading technology companies indicates the resilience of the country's semiconductor industry, despite Washington's attempts to thwart it, including by cutting off access to Western chip-making equipment, the publication writes.

According to people familiar with the situation, Huawei has approached some Chinese technology companies to test the technical feasibility of a new chip called Ascend 910D. According to some people, the company is expected to receive the first batch of processor samples at the end of May.

The development is still in its early stages, and a series of tests will need to be conducted to assess the chip's performance and prepare it for shipment to customers, people said.

Huawei hopes that the latest version of its Ascend AI processors will be more powerful than Nvidia's H100, a popular chip used for AI training released in 2022, one of the sources said. Previous versions were called 910B and 910C.

This year, Huawei is going to ship more than 800,000 Ascend 910B and 910C chips to customers, including state-owned telecom operators and private artificial intelligence developers such as TikTok's parent company ByteDance, sources said. Some buyers are already in talks with Huawei to increase orders for the 910C after the Trump administration restricted exports of Nvidia's H20, sources said.

In April, Huawei introduced the CloudMatrix 384, a computing system that combines 384 Ascend 910C chips. Some analysts said the system was more powerful than Nvidia's flagship rack system, which contains 72 Nvidia Blackwell chips, under certain circumstances, although the Chinese system consumes more power.

Addition

Huawei has become a champion in China in the technology industry, where the US remains ahead. The Shenzhen-based company has developed some of the country's most promising replacements for Nvidia's AI chips. This is part of Beijing's efforts to form a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
ByteDance
TikTok
Washington, D.C.
China
Brent
$65.97
Bitcoin
$94,600.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,294.66
Ethereum
$1,804.24