China commutes Canadian's death sentence in sign of diplomatic thaw

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 7, 08:45 PM • 13794 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 24636 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 24761 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 30166 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 25840 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 26055 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37070 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48456 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 44244 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32966 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
90%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Latvia on shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure: "This is terror to freeze people to death"PhotoFebruary 7, 08:58 PM • 10328 views
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 13324 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 11715 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 11449 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 16453 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 32398 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 53601 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 47707 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 49292 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 63214 views
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Pompeo
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Vienna
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 17446 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 31632 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 33684 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 42561 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 45613 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

China commutes Canadian's death sentence in sign of diplomatic thaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

China has commuted the death sentence of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, convicted of drug trafficking, signaling a diplomatic thaw. This follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to China to strengthen trade ties.

China commutes Canadian's death sentence in sign of diplomatic thaw

China has overturned the death sentence of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a sign of diplomatic warming as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to strengthen trade ties with Beijing. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Schellenberg's lawyer, Zhang Dongshuo, in Beijing confirmed on Saturday that the decision to overturn the death sentence was announced on Friday by China's highest court. Schellenberg will now be retried by the Liaoning Provincial High People's Court, Zhang added. The date of the retrial has not yet been set.

Canadian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Tida It said that Global Affairs Canada is aware of the Supreme People's Court of China's decision in Schellenberg's case and "will continue to provide consular services to Mr. Schellenberg and his family."

Schellenberg was detained on drug trafficking charges in 2014, and in 2018, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, after which relations between China and Canada sharply deteriorated. This arrest angered Beijing, which detained two Canadians – Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig – on espionage charges, which Ottawa condemned as an act of revenge.

Then, in January 2019, a court in northeastern China reviewed Schellenberg's case, who was 36 at the time, and sentenced him to death, stating that a 15-year prison sentence for drug trafficking was too lenient. The court, in a one-day retrial, stated that he was a key figure in a scheme to supply drugs to Australia.

Carney, who is seeking to expand Canada's export markets and reduce trade dependence on the United States, visited China in January. He met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and heralded an improved era in relations, stating that the two countries had forged a "new strategic partnership" and a preliminary trade agreement.

Carney says that despite ongoing tensions, including accusations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections, Ottawa needs a functional relationship with Beijing to secure its economic future.

Global Affairs Canada did not comment on whether Carney's visit influenced the Chinese court's decision in Schellenberg's case.

US accused China of secret nuclear tests in 2020 - Reuters06.02.26, 17:22 • 3662 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Life imprisonment
Huawei
Mark Carney
The Guardian
Ottawa
Vancouver
Beijing
Australia
Canada
Xi Jinping
China
United States