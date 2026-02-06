US accused China of secret nuclear tests in 2020 - Reuters

The United States on Friday accused Beijing of conducting a secret nuclear test in 2020 and called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would include China alongside Russia. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The statements at the global disarmament conference underscored serious tensions between Washington and Beijing at a critical moment for nuclear arms control, a day after a treaty limiting the deployment of US and Russian missiles and warheads expired.

I can report that the US government has information that China conducted nuclear explosive tests, including preparing for tests with a specified yield of hundreds of tons. - said US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

According to him, the Chinese military "tried to conceal the tests by obscuring nuclear explosions, as it understood that these tests violated non-testing obligations. China used the 'decoupling' method to reduce the effectiveness of seismic monitoring to hide its actions from the world."

DiNanno reported that China conducted one such "specified yield test" on June 22, 2020.

China's Ambassador for Disarmament, Shen Jian, did not directly respond to DiNanno's accusations but stated that Beijing always acts cautiously and responsibly on nuclear issues.

China notes that the US continues to exaggerate the so-called nuclear threat from China in its statements. China firmly opposes such false narratives. It is the US that is to blame for escalating the arms race. - he said.

Diplomats at the conference noted that the US accusations are new and concerning.

According to Reuters, these statements underscore serious tensions between the US and China at a critical moment for global nuclear arms control — immediately after the expiration of a treaty limiting the deployment of US and Russian missiles and warheads.

Security analysts note that any new nuclear agreement is unlikely to be concluded for several years, leaving an arms control vacuum amid escalating international tensions over Ukraine, the Middle East, and other hotspots.

