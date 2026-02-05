China has no intention of participating in nuclear disarmament talks - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China maintains its nuclear forces at the minimum necessary level; they are not at all on the same level as those of the United States and Russia, and at this stage, China will not participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday, commenting on the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

According to him, China expresses regret over the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, which was of great importance for maintaining global strategic stability.

The international community is generally concerned that the expiration of New START will negatively affect the international nuclear arms control system and the global nuclear order, Lin said, responding to a request for comment on the treaty's expiration.

At the same time, he called for "resuming the dialogue on strategic stability as soon as possible," "which is also the common expectation of the international community."

In response to whether the Chinese side expressed its opinion on the treaty during the talks between Chinese and American leaders, as well as talks between Chinese and Russian leaders on Wednesday, and what China's comment is on the expiration of the treaty, in addition to questions about US statements that advancing nuclear arms control requires creating a system that includes the PRC, and what Beijing's position is and how China will play its role as a leading country in advancing nuclear arms control, Lin said that regarding Chairman Xi Jinping's virtual meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his phone calls with US President Donald Trump, China has already released relevant information.

"China has always taken an extremely cautious and responsible position on nuclear weapons issues. China consistently adheres to a self-defense nuclear strategy, maintains a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, and has made an unconditional commitment not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones," Lin said.

"China always maintains its nuclear forces at the minimum level necessary for national security and has no intention of entering into an arms race with any country. China consistently advocates that progress in nuclear disarmament should adhere to the principle of safeguarding global strategic stability and ensuring that the security of all countries is not undermined," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, adding that "China's nuclear forces are not at all on the same level as those of the United States and Russia, and at this stage, China will not participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations."

