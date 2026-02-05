China has no intention of participating in nuclear disarmament talks - Chinese Foreign Ministry

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 12807 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 12608 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 15402 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 26293 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 56888 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 27226 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 26529 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21605 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14589 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14306 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
79%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residentsPhotoFebruary 5, 09:20 AM • 5996 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 19763 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 23963 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 11068 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 15215 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 12817 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 56904 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 65741 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 95693 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 95318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 4860 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 15557 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 20079 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 42451 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 22272 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

China has no intention of participating in nuclear disarmament talks - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

China maintains its nuclear forces at the minimum necessary level and will not participate in nuclear disarmament talks. Beijing expresses regret over the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States.

China has no intention of participating in nuclear disarmament talks - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China maintains its nuclear forces at the minimum necessary level; they are not at all on the same level as those of the United States and Russia, and at this stage, China will not participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday, commenting on the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

According to him, China expresses regret over the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, which was of great importance for maintaining global strategic stability.

The international community is generally concerned that the expiration of New START will negatively affect the international nuclear arms control system and the global nuclear order, Lin said, responding to a request for comment on the treaty's expiration.

The Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty between Russia and the US is expiring: Lavrov's office made a series of statements04.02.26, 21:11 • 3614 views

At the same time, he called for "resuming the dialogue on strategic stability as soon as possible," "which is also the common expectation of the international community."

In response to whether the Chinese side expressed its opinion on the treaty during the talks between Chinese and American leaders, as well as talks between Chinese and Russian leaders on Wednesday, and what China's comment is on the expiration of the treaty, in addition to questions about US statements that advancing nuclear arms control requires creating a system that includes the PRC, and what Beijing's position is and how China will play its role as a leading country in advancing nuclear arms control, Lin said that regarding Chairman Xi Jinping's virtual meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his phone calls with US President Donald Trump, China has already released relevant information.

"China has always taken an extremely cautious and responsible position on nuclear weapons issues. China consistently adheres to a self-defense nuclear strategy, maintains a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, and has made an unconditional commitment not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones," Lin said.

End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine05.02.26, 16:39 • 12615 views

"China always maintains its nuclear forces at the minimum level necessary for national security and has no intention of entering into an arms race with any country. China consistently advocates that progress in nuclear disarmament should adhere to the principle of safeguarding global strategic stability and ensuring that the security of all countries is not undermined," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, adding that "China's nuclear forces are not at all on the same level as those of the United States and Russia, and at this stage, China will not participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations."

US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media05.02.26, 16:48 • 1748 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States