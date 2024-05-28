China calls for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea

Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, said that tensions in the Red Sea are caused by the conflict in Gaza and called for the safety of navigation in the region. He made the statement during a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Zandani, UNN reports.

Wang Yi noted that the current tensions in the Red Sea vividly illustrate the consequences of the conflict in Gaza. He emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe and to reduce the impact of the conflict on the region.

"China calls for an end to attacks on civilian vessels and the safety of shipping lanes in the Red Sea, and is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard," Wang Yi said.

