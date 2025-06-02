The main star of "Borussia" Dortmund may end up in the English Premier League. Attacking midfielder Jamie Hitten may cost "Chelsea" about 50 million pounds.

Details

Chelsea have opened negotiations to sign Jamie Bynoe-Hittens from Borussia Dortmund. The England U-21 winger, who is expected to cost around £50 million, is one of several names of interest to the club. Head coach, as well as manager of the English club Enzo Maresca wants to significantly strengthen his team this summer, in order to possibly even compete for the national title next season.

Reference

Bynoe-Hittens has long studied at the Chelsea Academy, but in 2020 he moved to Germany, joining the youth team of Borussia Dortmund. In 2022, he moved to the first team of Dortmund.

In the 2023/24 season, Bynoe-Hittens played 48 matches for Borussia in all tournaments, scoring 12 goals. Hitten's contract with Borussia runs until the summer of 2028.

Addition

Chelsea plan to sell several players during the summer transfer window to finance the acquisition of new players. The Londoners' transfer list may include fourteen players: Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Robert Sanchez, George Petrovic, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disazi, Wesley Fofana, Kirnan Dewsbury-Hall, Karni Chukumeka, Rahim Sterling, Trevo Chaloba, Leslie Ugocchukwu and so Madueke.

Recall

