Backup power systems will be connected, so the power grids will be unavailable for some time.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Two checkpoints on the border with Slovakia and Hungary will be temporarily closed - informs the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Checkpoint "Uzhhorod – Vysne Nemecke" - May 16, 2025 (from 10:00 to 15:00);

Checkpoint "Chop – Zahony" - May 17, 2025 (from 10:00 to 15:00).

The reason for the temporary closure of the checkpoint is named:

According to the Служби відновлення та розвитку інфраструктури у Закарпатській області, the final stage of connecting backup power systems with temporary disconnection of substations from the power grid will be carried out at two checkpoints on the border with Slovakia and Hungary.

The пропускання of citizens and vehicles will be temporarily suspended at these checkpoints on the Ukrainian side. - warned in the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

