Kyiv must choose the appropriate tone: Siyarto on Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reacted to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who criticized official Budapest for blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Zelenskyy "has to accept the idea that all Hungarians really have the right to express their opinion on the issue of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU".

After all, the fact remains: Ukraine wants to join an association of which we are members, not the other way around... Therefore, Kyiv should choose the appropriate tone he wrote.

Addition

Earlier that day, while talking to journalists, Zelenskyy stated that the Hungarian Prime Minister conducted a controlled poll, where people allegedly oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU, but other results show that the majority support our country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Orbán is dragging Ukraine into his elections.

You just don't have to drag us into your elections. He (Orbán - ed.) is doing it. By blocking us in the EU. In the end, this method will not be successful. Why? Because people there are still for Ukraine - said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, stating that his country will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union until the issue is resolved.

Also, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Boka stated that the future expansion of the EU depends on the results of national consultations in Hungary with Hungarian citizens, the results of which are planned to be obtained by the summer - before the end of the Polish presidency of the EU