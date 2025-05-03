Kyiv must choose the appropriate tone: Siyarto on Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 18176 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 44709 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 49112 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 42899 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 61573 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 61075 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 55153 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 71812 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 95876 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46580 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
2.7m/s
66%
745 mm
Popular news

"There are two directions": Zelenskyy spoke about security guarantees and US support

May 3, 09:49 AM • 10459 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

May 3, 10:13 AM • 18224 views

Exhumation at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of about 30 people were found

May 3, 10:51 AM • 6774 views

In Kherson region, 12 Russian soldiers fled from positions, disguised as civilians - "ATESH"

May 3, 12:24 PM • 4172 views

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

02:40 PM • 15093 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 49112 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 32345 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 65135 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 73768 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 95876 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 28313 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 61075 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 28730 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 32029 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 31008 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Kyiv must choose the appropriate tone: Siyarto on Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto reacted to Zelenskyy's criticism of the blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU. He stated that Kyiv should take Hungary's opinion into account.

Kyiv must choose the appropriate tone: Siyarto on Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reacted to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who criticized official Budapest for blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Zelenskyy "has to accept the idea that all Hungarians really have the right to express their opinion on the issue of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU".

After all, the fact remains: Ukraine wants to join an association of which we are members, not the other way around... Therefore, Kyiv should choose the appropriate tone

he wrote.

Addition

Earlier that day, while talking to journalists, Zelenskyy stated that the Hungarian Prime Minister conducted a controlled poll, where people allegedly oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU, but other results show that the majority support our country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Orbán is dragging Ukraine into his elections.

You just don't have to drag us into your elections. He (Orbán - ed.) is doing it. By blocking us in the EU. In the end, this method will not be successful. Why? Because people there are still for Ukraine

- said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, stating that his country will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union until the issue is resolved.

Also, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Boka stated that the future expansion of the EU depends on the results of national consultations in Hungary with Hungarian citizens, the results of which are planned to be obtained by the summer - before the end of the Polish presidency of the EU

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Facebook
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,151.20
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,825.89