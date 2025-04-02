Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy
Kyiv • UNN
The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.
The largest and oldest university in the Czech Republic - Charles University - has announced its decision to leave the social network X and focus on other communication channels. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Prague International.
Details
The university management stated that the latest changes in X's algorithms and policies are increasingly contrary to its core values, including freedom of speech, critical thinking and open discussion.
The departure from X will be gradual and coordinated. The university will continue to engage with the public via Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads and LinkedIn.
It is noted that Charles University has 17 faculties in Prague, Pilsen and Hradec Kralove with approximately 8,800 employees and approximately 53,000 students.
Earlier, one of the most famous Belgian newspapers, De Morgen, and the most famous British newspaper, The Guardian, left the social network X. In addition, the German Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that they would stop using the social network X.
Recall
Recently, American billionaire Elon Musk, who currently heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced that he sold his social network X (Twitter) to the artificial intelligence company xAI. The amount of the deal amounted to 45 billion dollars.
Facebook has lost its significance, and the most influential social network is now X - Zelenskyy's advisor06.01.25, 15:57 • 20520 views