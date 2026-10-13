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Changes to the Civil Procedure Code regarding the consideration of HACC cases — Parliament did not support the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

A total of 204 MPs voted for the bill from the Ukraine Facility package, while 226 votes were required. The document concerned expediting the consideration of HACC cases.

Changes to the Civil Procedure Code regarding the consideration of HACC cases — Parliament did not support the bill

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not include the bill on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine and the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine regarding improvement of the procedure for the consideration of cases by the High Anti-Corruption Court. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

This bill is part of the Ukraine Facility package. A total of 204 people's deputies voted "for," while 226 votes were required.

Additionally

According to the explanatory note to the bill, its purpose is to ensure proper momentum in the judicial consideration of cases concerning the recognition of assets as unjustified and their recovery for the benefit of the state, as well as cases concerning the application of the sanction provided for in Clause 1 1 of Part One of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions," which fall under the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

In addition, the draft law provides for amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine (hereinafter—the CPC of Ukraine) and the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine (hereinafter—the CAP of Ukraine) concerning the consideration of civil and administrative cases assigned to the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The draft law is consistent with the objectives of the Association Agreement between Ukraine, of the one part, and the European Union, the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, of the other part (hereinafter—the Association Agreement), which provides for combating corruption (Articles 14 and 22 of Section III, "Justice, Freedom and Security," of the Association Agreement). In addition, implementation of the provisions of the draft law will contribute to fulfilling Recommendation No. 3 of the European Commission concerning Ukraine's membership in the European Union, regarding strengthening the fight against corruption, particularly at a high level, through active and effective investigations, as well as ensuring proper momentum in court cases and convictions adopted. The draft law concerns the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and does not contradict the provisions of Article 6 (Right to a Fair Trial) of the Convention

—the explanatory note says.

We remind you

The EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility and stressed the timeliness of reforms for further disbursements.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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