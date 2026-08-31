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Chairs, QR codes, and several days for testing the new system — a lawmaker has revealed new details about preparations for voting in a shelter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

During an air raid alert, lawmakers will have 10 minutes to go down to the shelter. They plan to vote using QR codes from smartphones and tablets.

Chairs, QR codes, and several days for testing the new system — a lawmaker has revealed new details about preparations for voting in a shelter

The Verkhovna Rada will continue working when an air raid alert is announced. In the event of a threat, MPs will be given 10 minutes to descend to the shelter, where infrastructure will be prepared. MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk reported this, UNN reports. 

The Verkhovna Rada will continue working during an air raid alert. In the event of a threat, MPs will be given 10 minutes to descend to the shelter. The infrastructure has already been prepared there, with chairs set up for 330 elected representatives 

- Vasylevska-Smahliuk wrote. 

According to her, MPs will use their personal QR codes to access the voting page from their tablets or phones.

Over the next few days, MPs will descend in groups of 20 and test the new system. This will make it possible not to interrupt the session and to work more efficiently 

- the MP added. 

It will be recalled 

Due to the ongoing air raid alerts in the capital, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada is working on measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Parliament. In particular, there is an idea to vote via an app, but a final decision has not yet been made. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Air raid alert
Verkhovna Rada