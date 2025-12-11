CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic elections

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
11:59 AM • 9142 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 9916 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 11626 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 13869 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 29601 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20782 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 21276 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28716 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42819 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 37059 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 16919 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 31227 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 10779 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 16639 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 8692 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 17042 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 29601 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 42582 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 43864 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 51002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 7664 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 23487 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 29207 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 25275 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 33673 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2006 views

Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk said that Ukraine needs six months to prepare for free and safe elections. This is due to the large number of refugees, damaged infrastructure, and military personnel at the front.

CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic elections

Ukraine will need six months to prepare for free and safe elections. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk in a comment to CNN, writes UNN.

Details

As CNN noted, more than 5.9 million Ukrainian refugees (UN data) are abroad due to the war, and another 4.4 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons. Because of this, updating and verifying voter lists will be a big problem.

The war of the aggressor country, Russia, against Ukraine has also seriously affected the electoral infrastructure. According to Dubovyk, only 75% of polling stations are currently operating in Ukraine.

According to the deputy head of the Central Election Commission, almost 1 million Ukrainians are serving in the army, many of them on the front lines. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine how they will be able to vote without a guarantee of a cessation of hostilities, Dubovyk emphasized.

He claims that it will take six months of preparation to hold fair and free elections in accordance with international standards.

If the voting takes place earlier, "it will be impossible to fully guarantee compliance with all international standards," summarized the representative of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine.

Addition

Presidential elections were supposed to be held in Ukraine in 2024. But after Russia's full-scale invasion, martial law was introduced to focus all state efforts on repelling aggression.

According to Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", under martial law, it is prohibited to hold elections of the President of Ukraine, as well as elections to the Verkhovna Rada and local self-government bodies. It is also prohibited to hold all-Ukrainian and local referendums.

"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now11.12.25, 12:29 • 13870 views

At the same time, the legislation provides for the preservation of continuity of power under martial law. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, in the event of the introduction of martial law or a state of emergency, the powers of the Verkhovna Rada are extended until the day of the first meeting of the first session after the cancellation of martial law or a state of emergency. The powers of the current president continue until the newly elected head of state takes office, whose elections are held after the cancellation of martial law.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the country's readiness to hold elections, emphasizing the need to resolve security issues and the legislative framework. He also called on the US and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding the possibility of holding elections under martial law. He expects that the people's deputies will offer their vision on this issue.

People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period11.12.25, 13:58 • 9920 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine