CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic elections

Ukraine will need six months to prepare for free and safe elections. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk in a comment to CNN, writes UNN.

Details

As CNN noted, more than 5.9 million Ukrainian refugees (UN data) are abroad due to the war, and another 4.4 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons. Because of this, updating and verifying voter lists will be a big problem.

The war of the aggressor country, Russia, against Ukraine has also seriously affected the electoral infrastructure. According to Dubovyk, only 75% of polling stations are currently operating in Ukraine.

According to the deputy head of the Central Election Commission, almost 1 million Ukrainians are serving in the army, many of them on the front lines. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine how they will be able to vote without a guarantee of a cessation of hostilities, Dubovyk emphasized.

He claims that it will take six months of preparation to hold fair and free elections in accordance with international standards.

If the voting takes place earlier, "it will be impossible to fully guarantee compliance with all international standards," summarized the representative of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine.

Addition

Presidential elections were supposed to be held in Ukraine in 2024. But after Russia's full-scale invasion, martial law was introduced to focus all state efforts on repelling aggression.

According to Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", under martial law, it is prohibited to hold elections of the President of Ukraine, as well as elections to the Verkhovna Rada and local self-government bodies. It is also prohibited to hold all-Ukrainian and local referendums.

"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now

At the same time, the legislation provides for the preservation of continuity of power under martial law. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, in the event of the introduction of martial law or a state of emergency, the powers of the Verkhovna Rada are extended until the day of the first meeting of the first session after the cancellation of martial law or a state of emergency. The powers of the current president continue until the newly elected head of state takes office, whose elections are held after the cancellation of martial law.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the country's readiness to hold elections, emphasizing the need to resolve security issues and the legislative framework. He also called on the US and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding the possibility of holding elections under martial law. He expects that the people's deputies will offer their vision on this issue.

People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period