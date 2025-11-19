Ceasefire in Ukraine possible "this week" or month: Politico citing the White House

$42.090.03
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13163 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13585 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
10:05 AM • 12836 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16956 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29531 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30692 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15057 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expected
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26874 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29501 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30668 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76359 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Donald Tusk
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Technology
Social network
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Film

Ceasefire in Ukraine possible "this week" or month: Politico citing the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

According to Politico, the White House is preparing to unveil a new peace deal for Ukraine. A senior White House official expects the framework of the agreement to be finalized by the end of November, possibly even this week.

Ceasefire in Ukraine possible "this week" or month: Politico citing the White House

The bloody full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine may change to a peace agreement between the parties, and there are now chances that the corresponding prospect will materialize in the near future, Politico writes, referring to an anonymous comment from a White House representative, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the American publication Politico, the White House is in the process of preparing to announce a new important peace agreement in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. 

A high-ranking White House official told the publication's correspondent that there are currently expectations that by the end of November, the parties to the conflict, with the participation and mediation of the United States, will agree on the framework of a peace agreement.

Moreover, an unnamed representative of official Washington does not rule out that, under favorable conditions, this will happen "as early as this week."

All parties will agree on a framework for ending the conflict

- the source emphasized in a comment to Politico.

Recall

Moscow stated that after the meeting in Anchorage, there were no qualitative changes in the issue of ending Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

There were discussions in Anchorage. And in addition to what was discussed in Anchorage, there are no proposals regarding Ukraine yet, no innovations yet.

- said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov.

European leaders will gather on December 18 for the last EU summit in 2025 to resolve the issue of financing Ukraine in order to avoid a shortage of funds by the middle of next year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for coordinated action, warning of expensive alternatives.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Commission
White House
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine