The bloody full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine may change to a peace agreement between the parties, and there are now chances that the corresponding prospect will materialize in the near future, Politico writes, referring to an anonymous comment from a White House representative, UNN reports.

Details

According to the American publication Politico, the White House is in the process of preparing to announce a new important peace agreement in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

A high-ranking White House official told the publication's correspondent that there are currently expectations that by the end of November, the parties to the conflict, with the participation and mediation of the United States, will agree on the framework of a peace agreement.

Moreover, an unnamed representative of official Washington does not rule out that, under favorable conditions, this will happen "as early as this week."

All parties will agree on a framework for ending the conflict - the source emphasized in a comment to Politico.

Recall

Moscow stated that after the meeting in Anchorage, there were no qualitative changes in the issue of ending Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

There were discussions in Anchorage. And in addition to what was discussed in Anchorage, there are no proposals regarding Ukraine yet, no innovations yet. - said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov.

European leaders will gather on December 18 for the last EU summit in 2025 to resolve the issue of financing Ukraine in order to avoid a shortage of funds by the middle of next year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for coordinated action, warning of expensive alternatives.