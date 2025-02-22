Cases like this create an internal threat: Odesa TCC responded to an attack on a military man

Today, in Odesa, law enforcement officers detained a man who sprayed tear gas into the face of one of the military TCC members and made several shots in his direction with a weapon during the document check. The Odesa regional TCC responded to the incident, noting that such cases not only undermine discipline but also create an internal threat that cannot be tolerated, UNN reports.

Today in Odesa, on the Italian Boulevard, an incident related to illegal actions against a Ukrainian serviceman of the Odesa TCC and JV took place. During the inspection of military registration documents, a 28-year-old resident of Berezovsky district, Odesa region, refused to comply with the lawful demands of the military to present military registration documents, sprayed irritant tear gas in the face of one of the soldiers, fired several shots in his direction with a weapon (preliminary, traumatic), and then tried to escape - the statement said.

The man has now been detained, and the SBU has opened a criminal investigation under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period. Such actions are classified as particularly serious crimes, which carry the most severe sanctions. Currently, the materials have been sent to court to choose a preventive measure.

The CCC emphasizes that Ukraine has been waging a full-scale war against external aggression for more than three years, and some parts of the front have been in a state of hostilities for more than 11 years.

"Under these conditions, compliance with the legal requirements of the military is an absolute norm, and any attempts at resistance or aggression against the military are regarded as actions that directly harm the state's defense capabilities. Such cases not only undermine discipline, but also create an internal threat that cannot be tolerated," the TCC added.

In addition, the TCC emphasized that any obstruction of the Armed Forces, attacks on the military or assistance in evading mobilization are qualified as serious criminal offenses. Citizens should be aware that any manifestations of resistance to the military administration directly affect the state's defense capability.

