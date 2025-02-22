Cases like this create an internal threat: Odesa TCC responded to an attack on a military man

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Cases like this create an internal threat: Odesa TCC responded to an attack on a military man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 32340 views

A 28-year-old resident of Berezovsky district sprayed tear gas and shot at a TCC serviceman during a document check. The SBU opened criminal proceedings for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces.

Today, in Odesa, law enforcement officers detained a man who sprayed tear gas into the face of one of the military TCC members and made several shots in his direction with a weapon during the document check. The Odesa regional TCC responded to the incident, noting that such cases not only undermine discipline but also create an internal threat that cannot be tolerated, UNN reports.

Today in Odesa, on the Italian Boulevard, an incident related to illegal actions against a Ukrainian serviceman of the Odesa TCC and JV took place. During the inspection of military registration documents, a 28-year-old resident of Berezovsky district, Odesa region, refused to comply with the lawful demands of the military to present military registration documents, sprayed irritant tear gas in the face of one of the soldiers, fired several shots in his direction with a weapon (preliminary, traumatic), and then tried to escape 

- the statement said.

The man has now been detained, and the SBU has opened a criminal investigation under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period. Such actions are classified as particularly serious crimes, which carry the most severe sanctions. Currently, the materials have been sent to court to choose a preventive measure.

The CCC emphasizes that Ukraine has been waging a full-scale war against external aggression for more than three years, and some parts of the front have been in a state of hostilities for more than 11 years.

"Under these conditions, compliance with the legal requirements of the military is an absolute norm, and any attempts at resistance or aggression against the military are regarded as actions that directly harm the state's defense capabilities. Such cases not only undermine discipline, but also create an internal threat that cannot be tolerated," the TCC added.

In addition, the TCC emphasized that any obstruction of the Armed Forces, attacks on the military or assistance in evading mobilization are qualified as serious criminal offenses. Citizens should be aware that any manifestations of resistance to the military administration directly affect the state's defense capability.

Recall

In Odesa, police detained a manwho had inflicted bodily harm on a serviceman. While checking the documents, the man sprayed tear gas into the face of one of the soldiers and fired several shots in his direction with a weapon.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

