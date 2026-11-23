The supply of used cars and automotive spare parts are two important areas of activity for the Polish company POTEGA HANDLOWY DOM Sp. z o.o. (Potega Handlowy Dom), which is developing cooperation with the Ukrainian market. The company not only provides Ukrainian partners with vehicles, but is also developing a supply line for components needed to service and repair cars.

The relevance of this approach is confirmed by statistics from the Ukrainian automotive market. According to data from the Ukrautoprom Association, in the first half of 2026, Ukraine’s vehicle fleet was supplemented by 111,500 used passenger cars imported from abroad. The average age of these vehicles was 9.7 years. This means that as the number of imported vehicles increases, so does the need for their regular maintenance, repair and replacement parts.

Which cars are most often chosen by Ukrainians

European and Japanese models, which are well represented on the Ukrainian market, are the most popular among imported used cars.

Following the results of the first half of 2026, the ten most popular models that received Ukrainian registration after being imported from abroad included:

Volkswagen Golf – 5,143 vehicles;

Volkswagen Tiguan – 4,549;

Audi Q5 – 3,962;

Nissan Rogue – 3,896;

Skoda Octavia – 3,688;

Renault Megane – 3,435;

Volkswagen Passat – 2,477;

Ford Escape – 2,446;

Nissan Qashqai – 2,166;

Audi A4 – 2,144.

These figures demonstrate that Ukrainians are actively choosing both compact cars for urban driving and crossovers and versatile family models, including models represented by POTEGA HANDLOWY DOM.

For the automotive business, these trends are important not only from the perspective of vehicle sales. They shape demand for components for specific makes and models, as well as for parts for different types of engines and transmissions.

Which spare parts Ukrainian car owners most often look for

Demand for automotive components is another indicator of market development. According to a study by the RIA.Zapchastyny marketplace, published in June 2026, analysts processed 10.3 million search queries and 2.8 million active advertisements for the sale of auto parts over the period from January 2025 to February 2026.

The study showed that 46% of high-purchase-intent searches concerned consumable components for regular maintenance.

Ukrainian drivers most often searched for:

brake pads;

air and oil filters;

shock absorbers;

silent blocks and stabilizer links;

batteries.

At the same time, interest in used components grew noticeably. According to the study, the share of searches for used or alternative-brand parts increased by 29% over the year. This trend was most pronounced in the categories of automotive lighting, body elements, starters, alternators and electronic control units. The Polish company POTEGA HANDLOWY DOM, headed by Andre Jvirblis, supplies all these automotive components.

POTEGA HANDLOWY DOM has gradually established a broad network of business contacts in Ukraine. Today, the company cooperates with more than 50 Ukrainian companies, offering solutions in the field of automotive imports. At the same time, the company is developing a separate automotive spare-parts line, focusing on the needs of a market where demand for high-quality components remains consistently high.

Combining these areas makes it possible to expand cooperation opportunities with Ukrainian entrepreneurs and participants in the automotive business. After all, purchasing a car from abroad is only the first stage. Subsequently, owners need access to parts, servicing and reliable supply channels for components.

POTEGA HANDLOWY DOM’s presence in the Ukrainian market is not limited to commercial operations. The company is developing its automotive business, maintaining partnerships with local entrepreneurs and contributing to financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

POTEGA HANDLOWY DOM pays particular attention to the social aspect of its activities. The company cooperates with Ukrainian charitable foundations engaged in supplying vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is another area in which international business works with Ukrainian partners to provide practical assistance to military personnel.