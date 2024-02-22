$41.340.03
Carbon monoxide poisoning injures 6 people in two villages of Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24555 views

Four adults and two children were hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty heating system in two villages in Odesa Oblast.

Carbon monoxide poisoning injures 6 people in two villages of Odesa region

4 adults and 2 children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in two settlements of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. The victims were hospitalized.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in Odesa region.

Details

Two residents of Salgani village were hospitalized. The citizens, born in 1986 and 2013, were reportedly poisoned by carbon monoxide due to design flaws in a domestic solid fuel boiler.

Another 4 people (born in 1986, 1986, 2006 and 2022) were poisoned with carbon monoxide in the village of Poleve. The cause: damage to the structure of the stove heating system. The victims were hospitalized.

Important to remember: Carbon monoxide is  colorless, completely imperceptible, and very dangerous to human health and life. That is why a special device is needed to identify it - a carbon monoxide detector.

Recall

In Zhytomyr region, seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house.

In Zakarpattia , in the city of Berehove , a woman with two childrenwas probably poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Berehove
Zhytomyr
Odesa
Kyiv
