Kyiv resident used a fake SBI ID to avoid fines for traffic violations

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94191 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109761 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174581 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165774 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28743 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 25038 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 32088 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 24789 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 21961 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252369 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226961 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212927 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238625 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225331 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94191 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68865 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75389 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113331 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114209 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46994 views

A resident of Kyiv who used a fake SBI ID to avoid fines for traffic violations was exposed by SBI officers who also found weapons and drugs during a search of his apartment.

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed a Kyiv resident who used a fake ID of a Bureau employee to avoid administrative  fines for traffic violations.  In addition, the detainee may be involved in drug trafficking, UNN reports , citing the SBI. 

Details

Reportedly, an unemployed resident of Kyiv made himself a fake SBI employee ID and even sewed himself appropriate clothes. 

He showed his ID card when communicating with police officers and other law enforcement agencies to avoid car inspections and administrative fines for traffic violations.

According to the SBI, according to operational information, he may be involved in drug trafficking. In particular, during the search, a powder similar to a narcotic drug was seized from him.

The man does not work anywhere, but at the same time lives in prosperity, the SBI noted, 

During the search of his home, SBI officers also found a uniform with SBI symbols, automatic weapons and radios

- the Bureau said in a statement.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated under parts 1 and 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code, examinations will be appointed, after which further procedural actions will be determined, the SBI said. 

