Kyiv resident used a fake SBI ID to avoid fines for traffic violations

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed a Kyiv resident who used a fake ID of a Bureau employee to avoid administrative fines for traffic violations. In addition, the detainee may be involved in drug trafficking, UNN reports , citing the SBI.

Details

Reportedly, an unemployed resident of Kyiv made himself a fake SBI employee ID and even sewed himself appropriate clothes.

He showed his ID card when communicating with police officers and other law enforcement agencies to avoid car inspections and administrative fines for traffic violations.

According to the SBI, according to operational information, he may be involved in drug trafficking. In particular, during the search, a powder similar to a narcotic drug was seized from him.

The man does not work anywhere, but at the same time lives in prosperity, the SBI noted,

During the search of his home, SBI officers also found a uniform with SBI symbols, automatic weapons and radios - the Bureau said in a statement.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated under parts 1 and 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code, examinations will be appointed, after which further procedural actions will be determined, the SBI said.

