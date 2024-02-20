A Kyiv resident who defrauded citizens of UAH 100 thousand using the "your relative is in trouble" scheme will be tried

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
A Kyiv resident who defrauded citizens of UAH 100 thousand using the "your relative is in trouble" scheme will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24108 views

A Kyiv resident who defrauded citizens of almost UAH 100,000 under the "your relative is in trouble" scheme will stand trial.

An act was sent to court against an offender who, posing as a police officer, called people from different regions of Ukraine and told them a legend about the detention of their relatives and extorted money from his victims.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

Details

A man who defrauded pensioners of almost UAH 100,000 under the scheme "your relative is detained, we need money" will be tried in Kyiv.

It is reported that the offender, posing as a police officer, called people from different regions of the country and assured them that their relatives had been detained for committing a criminal offense.

The victims' relatives allegedly started a fight in which a person was seriously injured and is in serious condition in the hospital, but, according to the defendant, he could help them avoid punishment for a certain amount of money.

As a result, the four pensioners transferred about UAH 100 thousand to the offender's bank card.

- the agency said in a statement.

The investigators, under the procedural supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office, served the defendant a notice of suspicion of committing a series of criminal offenses, and the indictment was sent to the court for consideration.

Recall

The police exposed a fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of more than UAH 12 million under the guise of helping children with disabilities.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

