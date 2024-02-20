A Kyiv resident who defrauded citizens of UAH 100 thousand using the "your relative is in trouble" scheme will be tried

An act was sent to court against an offender who, posing as a police officer, called people from different regions of Ukraine and told them a legend about the detention of their relatives and extorted money from his victims.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

Details

A man who defrauded pensioners of almost UAH 100,000 under the scheme "your relative is detained, we need money" will be tried in Kyiv.

It is reported that the offender, posing as a police officer, called people from different regions of the country and assured them that their relatives had been detained for committing a criminal offense.

The victims' relatives allegedly started a fight in which a person was seriously injured and is in serious condition in the hospital, but, according to the defendant, he could help them avoid punishment for a certain amount of money.

As a result, the four pensioners transferred about UAH 100 thousand to the offender's bank card. - the agency said in a statement.

The investigators, under the procedural supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office, served the defendant a notice of suspicion of committing a series of criminal offenses, and the indictment was sent to the court for consideration.

Recall

The police exposed a fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of more than UAH 12 million under the guise of helping children with disabilities.

Kyiv blogger, who prepared fakes for Kremlin media, was reported for surveillance