Kyiv blogger, who prepared fakes for Kremlin media, was reported for surveillance

A Kyiv blogger who positioned himself as a "political expert" and spread fakes about the war in Ukraine has been served with a notice of suspicion. UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this is a bad blogger from Medvedchuk's pool, Dmytro Korniychuk. He was a frequent guest on the pro-Kremlin channels 112 Ukraine, NASH, and NewsOne.

He denied Russia's armed aggression and tried to discredit the command of the Defense Forces. He also spread disinformation about the situation in Ukraine on his YouTube channel. His posts and video comments were "picked up" by Russian rubbish and used to create staged stories.

The SBU collected evidence against a Kyiv blogger who positioned himself as a "political expert" and spread fakes about the war in Ukraine. The offender denied the armed aggression of Russia and tried to discredit the command of the Defense Forces in favor of the aggressor country - reports the SBU.

He was reportedly spreading disinformation about the socio-political situation in Ukraine and thus tried to cast a shadow on the international image of our country.

To "disperse" fakes, the pseudo-expert used his own YouTube channel and pages on popular social networks.

The SBU notes that the blogger's posts and video comments were actively "picked up" by major Russian TV channels and online publications, which created staged stories and provocative publications based on them.

"The total audience of these media platforms was over half a million users. In addition, the propagandists of the aggressor country invited him to participate in TV broadcasts of hostile information resources, in particular, on the Zvezda channel, which belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defense," the SBU informs.

According to the investigation, the defendant was a regular participant in talk shows on Medvedchuk's TV channels even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"There he imposed pro-Kremlin narratives on the audience about the internal situation in Ukraine and the foreign policy of our country. During the searches in the pro-Russian blogger's apartment, computers and mobile phones with evidence of his subversive activities were found," the statement said.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Art. 2, 3 Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

She was filming military facilities: SBU serves suspicion notice to anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv Gurina's associate - source