Kyiv blogger, who prepared fakes for Kremlin media, was reported for surveillance

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94157 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109754 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152484 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252361 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165772 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226957 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28685 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24987 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32045 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24710 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21922 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212922 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225327 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94157 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113329 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114207 views
Kyiv blogger, who prepared fakes for Kremlin media, was reported for surveillance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102104 views

A Kyiv-based blogger was served with a notice of suspicion for spreading pro-Kremlin disinformation about the war in Ukraine and denying Russian aggression through his YouTube channel and social media.

A Kyiv blogger who positioned himself as a "political expert" and spread fakes about the war in Ukraine has been served with a notice of suspicion. UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this is a bad blogger from Medvedchuk's pool, Dmytro Korniychuk. He was a frequent guest on the pro-Kremlin channels 112 Ukraine, NASH, and NewsOne.

He denied Russia's armed aggression and tried to discredit the command of the Defense Forces. He also spread disinformation about the situation in Ukraine on his YouTube channel. His posts and video comments  were "picked up" by Russian rubbish and used to create staged stories.

The SBU collected evidence against a Kyiv blogger who positioned himself as a "political expert" and spread fakes about the war in Ukraine. The offender denied the armed aggression of Russia and tried to discredit the command of the Defense Forces in favor of the aggressor country

- reports the SBU.

He was reportedly spreading disinformation about the socio-political situation in Ukraine and thus tried to cast a shadow on the international image of our country.

To "disperse" fakes, the pseudo-expert used his own YouTube channel and pages on popular social networks.

The SBU notes that the blogger's posts and video comments were actively "picked up" by major Russian TV channels and online publications, which created staged stories and provocative publications based on them.

"The total audience of these media platforms was over half a million users. In addition, the propagandists of the aggressor country invited him to participate in TV broadcasts of hostile information resources, in particular, on the Zvezda channel, which belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defense," the SBU informs.

According to the investigation, the defendant was a regular participant in talk shows on Medvedchuk's TV channels even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"There he imposed pro-Kremlin narratives on the audience about the internal situation in Ukraine and the foreign policy of our country. During the searches in the pro-Russian blogger's apartment, computers and mobile phones with evidence of his subversive activities were found," the statement said.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Art. 2, 3 Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

She was filming military facilities: SBU serves suspicion notice to anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv Gurina's associate - source31.01.24, 15:40 • 109119 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarKyivCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

