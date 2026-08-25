"It cannot overtake Montenegro" - Fico opposed Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he does not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union, but is ready to offer his integration experience, UNN reports.

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During a joint statement with European Council President António Costa, Fico stressed that countries have the right to become members of the European Union if they fulfill all the conditions, without exceptions: "Ukraine cannot overtake Montenegro."

At the same time, the Slovak prime minister is ready to offer "his experience of the integration process."

Ukraine and the EU officially opened negotiations on another cluster, seeking positive dynamics with the rest - MFA