Cannabis in puffs: police expose three "weed" lovers in Zaporizhzhia

Operatives of the DEA of the Zaporizhzhia regional police exposed three citizens who illegally stored dried and chopped drug plants in their homes. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

The operatives exposed three citizens who illegally stored dried and crushed drug plants in their homes. [The investigators seized the prohibited substances and sent them for expert examination. Based on their results, the final legal qualification will be given to the actions of the defendants. - police said.

Details

According to the police, residents of Zavodskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the city were keeping illegal drugs in their homes. They were exposed by officers of the Drug Crime Department of the Zaporizzhia regional police together with investigators of the Department No. 1 of the Zaporizzhia District Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Voznesenivskyi District Prosecutor's Office.

On January 25, police conducted authorized searches in the offenders' homes. As a result of the searches, about 200 grams of dry substance of plant origin (preliminary - cannabis) were seized from a 46-year-old resident of Zavodskyi district.

From a 36-year-old resident of the same district, three rolls of gray substances (suspected to be cannabis) and a container with a similar substance weighing about 10 grams, as well as containers with white substances (suspected to be methadone) were seized.

It is noted that in the attic of the house of a 50-year-old resident of the Dniprovskyi district, law enforcement officers found and seized four glass jars of weed weighing about 400 grams. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the owner also kept cannabis in the puffs.

Investigators of the Department No. 1 of the Zaporizzhya Department seized material evidence and sent it for expert examination. Based on their results, the final legal qualification will be given to the actions of the offenders

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

