Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes 17 members of the "White Brotherhood" who earned UAH 50 million a year on drugs

Law enforcers neutralized the White Brotherhood drug trafficking group, whose annual profit amounted to UAH 50 million. 17 criminals were detained and notified of suspicion. This was reported by the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, the drug trafficking was set up by a 44-year-old criminal mastermind from the White Brotherhood criminal group. He involved 16 other people in his scheme, who were responsible for the production, distribution and sale of drugs in Nikopol and Pokrovsk, Dnipro region, with a turnover of almost UAH 4 million per month.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the offenders received almost 10 kg of so-called "master warehouses" with prohibited substances, from which they packaged and distributed 3,000 doses of amphetamine, 5,000 doses of A-PVP salts and 2,000 doses of methadone.

As a result of the special operation, 17 drug dealers were eventually detained.

More than 80 simultaneous searches were conducted and nearly ten kilograms of cannabis and more than two kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized. In addition, a tank and handgun, four grenade launchers, six pistols, three drones, more than 500 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, mobile phones and computer equipment, and more than two million hryvnias in various currencies were seized.

Cocaine, amphetamine and MDMA: drug dealers to be tried in Kyiv

Currently, all the defendants have been detained as a measure of restraint. They face up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

Back in 2019, one of the White Brotherhood members was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for the illegal production, storage and sale of acetylated opium.