What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes 17 members of the "White Brotherhood" who earned UAH 50 million a year on drugs

Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes 17 members of the "White Brotherhood" who earned UAH 50 million a year on drugs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23016 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have neutralized the White Brotherhood drug trafficking group, which had an annual profit of 50 million hryvnias ($1.8 million). As a result of the operation, 17 arrests were made, drugs and weapons were confiscated, and the suspects face up to 12 years in prison.

Law enforcers neutralized the White Brotherhood drug trafficking group, whose annual profit amounted to UAH 50 million. 17 criminals were detained and notified of suspicion. This was reported by the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, the drug trafficking was set up by a 44-year-old criminal mastermind from the White Brotherhood criminal group. He involved 16 other people in his scheme, who were responsible for the production, distribution and sale of drugs in Nikopol and Pokrovsk, Dnipro region, with a turnover of almost UAH 4 million per month.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the offenders received almost 10 kg of so-called "master warehouses" with prohibited substances, from which they packaged and distributed 3,000 doses of amphetamine, 5,000 doses of A-PVP salts and 2,000 doses of methadone.

As a result of the special operation, 17 drug dealers were eventually detained.

More than 80 simultaneous searches were conducted and nearly ten kilograms of cannabis and more than two kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized. In addition, a tank and handgun, four grenade launchers, six pistols, three drones, more than 500 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, mobile phones and computer equipment, and more than two million hryvnias in various currencies were seized.

Cocaine, amphetamine and MDMA: drug dealers to be tried in Kyiv25.01.24, 15:52 • 23383 views

Currently, all the defendants have been detained as a measure of restraint. They face up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

Back in 2019, one of the White Brotherhood members was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for the illegal production, storage and sale of acetylated opium.  

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising