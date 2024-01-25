ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Cocaine, amphetamine and MDMA: drug dealers to be tried in Kyiv

Cocaine, amphetamine and MDMA: drug dealers to be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23383 views

A criminal group engaged in mass drug production was exposed in Kyiv, and the indictment against the organizer and five members has already been sent to court. The group sold dangerous drugs through a Telegram channel, and hundreds of regular customers received them through taxi services.

A criminal group that mass-produced narcotics was exposed in Kyiv. The indictment against the organizer and five members was sent to court. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the members of the drug group were engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of particularly dangerous drugs. The "goods" were sold via a telegram channel in different districts of Kyiv.

The stores' regular customers included hundreds of people who were sent substances through taxi services.

During the searches of the offenders' residences, places of hiding of the "goods" and cars, the SBU seized equipment for mass production of synthetic drugs, cocaine weighing 200 g, a significant amount of amphetamine, PVP, cannabis and precursors, notebooks with records of drug sales, records of money transfers, etc.

The approximate value of the seized drugs and psychotropic substances may be about UAH 3 million.

Six participants, including the organizer of the drug group, were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention has been imposed on them. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

