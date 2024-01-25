ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
A group of drug traffickers was exposed in Ternopil region

A group of drug traffickers was exposed in Ternopil region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22496 views

Ukrainian law enforcement exposed in Ternopil region a criminal organization engaged in the production and distribution of psychotropic substances in Ukraine and the EU

Criminals who produced and distributed psychotropic substances in Ukraine and the European Union were exposed in Ternopil region. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that criminal organization operated in Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and the Republic of Poland. Its members produced and distributed drugs in Ukraine and EU countries.

They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive15.01.24, 09:42 • 36503 views

The law enforcement exposed and neutralized the criminal organization. Pursuant to Art. 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, 2 co-organizers who created and directly managed the criminal organization and 4 executors who manufactured, packaged and sold psychotropic substances were detained.

6 members of an interregional criminal organization were served notices of suspicion of smuggling, production and distribution of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors (Art. 255, para. 4 Art. 28, para. 3 Art. 305, para. 4 Art. 28, para. 3 Art. 307, para. 4 Art. 28, para. 3 Art. 311 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office summarized.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers established that  suspects in drug laboratories produced psychotropic substances that were delivered to customers by mail, through online stores in Telegram channels and by bookmarking in different localities.

According to preliminary estimates, the monthly profit from illegal activities amounted to more than UAH 20 million.

It is noted that investigators conducted 34 authorized searches, including at the location of two drug laboratories

During the searches, the law enforcement seized 5 kg of Alpha-PVP, 2 kg of cannabis, 600 amphetamine bookmarks, laboratory equipment for the manufacture of psychotropic substances, about 500 liters of precursors, over UAH 200 thousand, 4 cars, 40 mobile phones, computer equipment, and bank cards.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed a criminal organization that manufactured and sold large batches of drugs for distribution in the EU and the Middle East.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

