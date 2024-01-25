A group of drug traffickers was exposed in Ternopil region

Criminals who produced and distributed psychotropic substances in Ukraine and the European Union were exposed in Ternopil region. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that criminal organization operated in Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and the Republic of Poland. Its members produced and distributed drugs in Ukraine and EU countries.

They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive

The law enforcement exposed and neutralized the criminal organization. Pursuant to Art. 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, 2 co-organizers who created and directly managed the criminal organization and 4 executors who manufactured, packaged and sold psychotropic substances were detained.

6 members of an interregional criminal organization were served notices of suspicion of smuggling, production and distribution of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors (Art. 255, para. 4 Art. 28, para. 3 Art. 305, para. 4 Art. 28, para. 3 Art. 307, para. 4 Art. 28, para. 3 Art. 311 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office summarized.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers established that suspects in drug laboratories produced psychotropic substances that were delivered to customers by mail, through online stores in Telegram channels and by bookmarking in different localities.

According to preliminary estimates, the monthly profit from illegal activities amounted to more than UAH 20 million.

It is noted that investigators conducted 34 authorized searches, including at the location of two drug laboratories

During the searches, the law enforcement seized 5 kg of Alpha-PVP, 2 kg of cannabis, 600 amphetamine bookmarks, laboratory equipment for the manufacture of psychotropic substances, about 500 liters of precursors, over UAH 200 thousand, 4 cars, 40 mobile phones, computer equipment, and bank cards.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed a criminal organization that manufactured and sold large batches of drugs for distribution in the EU and the Middle East.