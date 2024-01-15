ukenru
They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive

They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36504 views

An attempt to import psychotropic substance DMT to Ukraine is exposed

Someone tried to import strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive in a parcel, customs officers detained 2 kg of the substance, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv Customs officers exposed an attempt to smuggle the psychotropic substance DMT, which is prohibited for circulation, across the customs border of Ukraine," the agency said.

As noted, the contents of one of the international mail items, which was sent from Spain to Ukraine, were declared as a "food additive". During the customs control of the shipment, customs officers found 3 plastic bags with a thick, viscous dark brown substance. Having some doubts that this was a common food additive, customs officers directed the investment to conduct an expert study on the content of prohibited substances.

According to the experts, the substance was found to contain 7-methoxy-1-methyl-9H-pyrido[3,4-b]indole and DMT (dimethyltryptamine), which is classified as a psychotropic substance, the trafficking of which is prohibited in Ukraine.

Since the transportation of psychotropic substances is prohibited in all categories of mail, the substance was seized.

Kyiv Customs sent a report of criminal offenses under Art. 305 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to law enforcement agencies. Currently, as a result of joint measures, the SBU has served the person involved in the case a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

