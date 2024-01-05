Ukrainian tried to mail axes of the Cossack era and Kievan Rus to the United States

Kyiv customs officers prevented the export of ancient axes of the Cossack era and Kyivan Rus, which have cultural value, from Ukraine. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that customs officers found axes without an ax handle with signs of antiquity in three parcels that were sent from one sender from Dnipro region to the United States.

Despite the age of the items, which is visible even to the naked eye, they were declared as decorative. Having objective doubts about the validity of such a declaration, customs officers sent the items for examination to the National Military History Museum to determine whether they were of cultural value, - the statement said.

According to experts, the three items found by customs officers were authentic ancient axes made of wrought iron, and of archaeological origin.

The artifacts were made by hand forging and blacksmith welding using pre-industrial technologies. They still have sharp blades that have retained their original configuration and show signs of partial restoration.

The largest of the discovered axes, 20.5 cm long, was identified as an axe of the Cossack era, under the conventional name "gorbach". On one side of the blade there is a craftsman's mark. The artifact dates from the 16th to the early 17th century. This heavy work axe is associated with logging or carpentry, - customs officials say.

The two smaller axes were identified by experts as work axes, carpentry axes of the Kievan Rus - 10th-13th centuries. Judging by the design of the axes (elongated notched butt and blade pulled down), they could probably have been used as combat weapons as well.

According to the current legislation of Ukraine, the export of cultural property abroad requires a certificate from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. The customs officers were not given such a permit.

Kyiv Customs drew up protocols on violation of customs rules under Art. 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine against the citizen who sent the ancient artifacts abroad.

The axes were seized until the court makes a decision in the cases.

