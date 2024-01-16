Verkhovna Rada unblocks the signing of the law on medical cannabis

At a meeting on Tuesday, January 16, the Verkhovna Rada unblocked the signing of the law on medical cannabis by failing to vote on a draft resolution that blocked its signing. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Rada unblocks signing of the draft law on medical cannabis. The blocking resolution No. 7457-p was defeated - Zheleznyak said.

Recall

On December 22, a group of MPs from the Batkivshchyna faction, led by Yulia Tymoshenko, introduced a draft resolution blocking the signing of the bill. In the resolution, the MPs emphasized that the draft law was adopted in violation of the Verkhovna Rada's regulations.

Historic decision: the Ministry of Health commented on the legalization of medical cannabis