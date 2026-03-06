$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 28663 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 27068 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 47484 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 22992 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 22124 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21231 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19872 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20198 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17551 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhoto06:52 PM • 2262 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 5230 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 29207 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 25857 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 27583 views
Canada releases silver coin in the shape of a Ukrainian pysanka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Royal Canadian Mint has released its eleventh 99.99% pure silver pysanka coin. This time, the coin features floral motifs and depicts the profile of King Charles III.

Canada releases silver coin in the shape of a Ukrainian pysanka

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a colored silver coin in the shape of a Ukrainian pysanka, reports UNN

Details

It is noted that the engraved symbols and modern colors celebrate the renewal of spring on this 99.99% pure silver pysanka coin, with a special emphasis on early buds and flowers that support pollinators in these early sunny days.

Protective geometric borders and ancient motifs symbolize the elements, earth, and sun, honoring the power and fertility of nature. 

"As a heartfelt tribute to the cycles of life, this pysanka with a floral motif embodies the beauty and harmony of nature, a manifestation of hope, resilience, and the interconnected rhythms of the earth," the statement says. 

It is noted that the coin has become the eleventh silver "pysanka" in the collection of the Canadian Mint and this time features floral motifs.

The reverse of the coin features colored patterns, and the obverse features the profile of King Charles III.

Recall 

On December 12, 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a commemorative coin "Security Service of Ukraine. Protecting Ukraine Together!". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

