Canada releases silver coin in the shape of a Ukrainian pysanka

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a colored silver coin in the shape of a Ukrainian pysanka, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the engraved symbols and modern colors celebrate the renewal of spring on this 99.99% pure silver pysanka coin, with a special emphasis on early buds and flowers that support pollinators in these early sunny days.

Protective geometric borders and ancient motifs symbolize the elements, earth, and sun, honoring the power and fertility of nature.

"As a heartfelt tribute to the cycles of life, this pysanka with a floral motif embodies the beauty and harmony of nature, a manifestation of hope, resilience, and the interconnected rhythms of the earth," the statement says.

It is noted that the coin has become the eleventh silver "pysanka" in the collection of the Canadian Mint and this time features floral motifs.

The reverse of the coin features colored patterns, and the obverse features the profile of King Charles III.

