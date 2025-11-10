Can launch drones and more: what is known about the world's first 5th generation submarine

Swedish defense manufacturer Saab has unveiled what it calls the world's first fifth-generation submarine, the A26, a stealth-focused vessel designed to meet NATO's evolving multi-domain operational needs, UNN reports with reference to Interesting Engineering.

Details

The company claims that the A26 fifth-generation submarine will provide unprecedented capabilities in the maritime, air, and information domains, marking a new era in submarine warfare.

Designed for the Swedish Navy and aligned with NATO interoperability standards, the A26 is intended for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as long-range precision strikes and seabed warfare.

Saab describes it as the culmination of years of submarine engineering experience in one of the world's most challenging maritime environments – the Baltic Sea.

"Meeting the demands of modern multi-domain operations requires state-of-the-art technology," Saab said in a statement.

"With the A26, we offer a submarine that provides unparalleled stealth, flexibility, and integration across all operational domains."

Fifth-generation submarine stealth and reconnaissance capabilities

As noted in the article, built on Saab's years of experience in acoustic and visual stealth, the fifth-generation submarine utilizes what the company calls "balanced multi-domain signatures."

Advanced hull geometry, radar-absorbing coatings, and an electronic degaussing system minimize magnetic and electrical signatures.

The company's patented Stirling air-independent propulsion (AIP) system allows the submarine to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing, ensuring near-complete invisibility.

Stealth is a defining feature of the A26. Saab claims that the fifth-generation submarine can collect critical intelligence on enemy communications, movements, and radar emissions in both shallow coastal waters and the open ocean.

The combination of acoustic stealth and advanced sensors allows it to operate in challenging environments without revealing its presence.

The A26 also introduces new seabed warfare capabilities. It can deploy unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and special operations forces directly from modular payload compartments, allowing commanders to interact with the seabed, protect communication cables, monitor maritime chokepoints, and control critical maritime lines of communication.

Armed with long-range precision torpedoes and the ability to launch submarine-launched cruise missiles, the A26 provides robust strike capability against naval and land targets.

Saab claims that this flexibility allows commanders to "strike across various domains from beneath the surface," providing an advantage in both deterrence and combat operations.

Information and electronic warfare

In addition to traditional naval roles, the A26 is designed for "underwater information warfare."

Its electronic surveillance suite can passively intercept and classify enemy signals, transmitting data to broader NATO intelligence networks.

Saab claims that this enhances multi-domain situational awareness, enabling naval commanders to make faster and more informed decisions.

According to Saab, the submarine's ability to conduct passive electronic support missions complements its kinetic strike capabilities.

By mapping and exploiting enemy communications, the submarine can disrupt or protect critical infrastructure, such as underwater data cables, a growing area of modern warfare.

The A26 is designed to operate within NATO's integrated multi-domain operations (MDO) system, where air, land, sea, cyber, and space forces share intelligence and coordinate actions in real-time.

Saab claims that the submarine's onboard artificial intelligence systems rapidly process sensor data, helping to shorten decision-making cycles and synchronize joint missions.

"Freedom of movement, stealth, and reconnaissance make submarines critical for MDO," Saab said.

"The A26 adds new flexibility to this mix, allowing commanders to coordinate and execute operations across all domains."

As NATO modernizes its forces to counter similar threats from other countries, the A26 submarine represents Europe's most advanced step in modern underwater warfare. It combines stealth, strike capabilities, and intelligence functions in a single platform.