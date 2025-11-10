Can launch drones and more: what is known about the world's first 5th generation submarine

$41.980.11
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
01:10 PM • 10922 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
12:12 PM • 15490 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 30679 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
09:50 AM • 64387 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:28 AM • 37977 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 41623 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38045 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30385 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54241 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - Zelenskyy
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - Ukrenergo
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
01:10 PM • 10922 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:50 AM • 64388 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
November 9, 08:00 AM • 136909 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Can launch drones and more: what is known about the world's first 5th generation submarine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

Swedish defense manufacturer Saab has unveiled the A26, the world's first fifth-generation submarine, focused on stealth. It is designed for NATO's multi-domain operations needs and provides capabilities in the maritime, air, and information domains.

Can launch drones and more: what is known about the world's first 5th generation submarine

Swedish defense manufacturer Saab has unveiled what it calls the world's first fifth-generation submarine, the A26, a stealth-focused vessel designed to meet NATO's evolving multi-domain operational needs, UNN reports with reference to Interesting Engineering.

Details

The company claims that the A26 fifth-generation submarine will provide unprecedented capabilities in the maritime, air, and information domains, marking a new era in submarine warfare.

Designed for the Swedish Navy and aligned with NATO interoperability standards, the A26 is intended for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as long-range precision strikes and seabed warfare.

Saab describes it as the culmination of years of submarine engineering experience in one of the world's most challenging maritime environments – the Baltic Sea.

"Meeting the demands of modern multi-domain operations requires state-of-the-art technology," Saab said in a statement.

"With the A26, we offer a submarine that provides unparalleled stealth, flexibility, and integration across all operational domains."

Fifth-generation submarine stealth and reconnaissance capabilities

As noted in the article, built on Saab's years of experience in acoustic and visual stealth, the fifth-generation submarine utilizes what the company calls "balanced multi-domain signatures."

Advanced hull geometry, radar-absorbing coatings, and an electronic degaussing system minimize magnetic and electrical signatures.

The company's patented Stirling air-independent propulsion (AIP) system allows the submarine to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing, ensuring near-complete invisibility.

Stealth is a defining feature of the A26. Saab claims that the fifth-generation submarine can collect critical intelligence on enemy communications, movements, and radar emissions in both shallow coastal waters and the open ocean.

Russia announces the launching of the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk"02.11.25, 05:08 • 13502 views

The combination of acoustic stealth and advanced sensors allows it to operate in challenging environments without revealing its presence.

The A26 also introduces new seabed warfare capabilities. It can deploy unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and special operations forces directly from modular payload compartments, allowing commanders to interact with the seabed, protect communication cables, monitor maritime chokepoints, and control critical maritime lines of communication.

Armed with long-range precision torpedoes and the ability to launch submarine-launched cruise missiles, the A26 provides robust strike capability against naval and land targets.

Saab claims that this flexibility allows commanders to "strike across various domains from beneath the surface," providing an advantage in both deterrence and combat operations.

Information and electronic warfare

In addition to traditional naval roles, the A26 is designed for "underwater information warfare."

Its electronic surveillance suite can passively intercept and classify enemy signals, transmitting data to broader NATO intelligence networks.

Saab claims that this enhances multi-domain situational awareness, enabling naval commanders to make faster and more informed decisions.

According to Saab, the submarine's ability to conduct passive electronic support missions complements its kinetic strike capabilities.

By mapping and exploiting enemy communications, the submarine can disrupt or protect critical infrastructure, such as underwater data cables, a growing area of modern warfare.

Russia again circumvented sanctions, obtaining Western technology to protect nuclear submarines - WP24.10.25, 10:28 • 10755 views

The A26 is designed to operate within NATO's integrated multi-domain operations (MDO) system, where air, land, sea, cyber, and space forces share intelligence and coordinate actions in real-time.

Saab claims that the submarine's onboard artificial intelligence systems rapidly process sensor data, helping to shorten decision-making cycles and synchronize joint missions.

"Freedom of movement, stealth, and reconnaissance make submarines critical for MDO," Saab said.

"The A26 adds new flexibility to this mix, allowing commanders to coordinate and execute operations across all domains."

As NATO modernizes its forces to counter similar threats from other countries, the A26 submarine represents Europe's most advanced step in modern underwater warfare. It combines stealth, strike capabilities, and intelligence functions in a single platform.

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
Technology
NATO
Baltic Sea
Sweden
Europe