Russia announces the launching of the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk"

November 1, 02:21 PM • 25593 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 49475 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 57492 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 79391 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 72361 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 41041 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 54269 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 44201 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37649 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37008 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Occupiers prepare to open drama theater in Mariupol: detailsPhotoNovember 1, 07:28 PM • 10359 views
74th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk direction was hit by a wave of desertion - partisansNovember 1, 07:49 PM • 12001 views
Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industryNovember 1, 09:24 PM • 3748 views
Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian musicVideoNovember 1, 10:23 PM • 9072 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation01:25 AM • 12263 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 79397 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 72367 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 80909 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 68833 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 60445 views
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 23774 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 57496 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 80909 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 50368 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 58784 views
Russia announces the launching of the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The submarine is allegedly capable of carrying 12 "Poseidons" at once. These autonomous nuclear torpedoes, according to the Russians, can hit targets anywhere in the World Ocean.

Russia announces the launching of the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk"

In the Russian city of Severodvinsk, the newest nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk" was launched from the dock. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, informs UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the submarine is capable of carrying 12 "Poseidons" at once - autonomous nuclear torpedoes, which allegedly can hit targets anywhere in the World Ocean.

The ship still has to undergo a cycle of sea trials. I wish the crew and the delivery team their successful completion

- said Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov at the ceremony.

It is noted that the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk" is designed to solve the tasks of the Russian Navy using modern marine underwater weapons, including robotic means for various purposes. As Belousov said, it will allow successfully solving tasks to ensure the security of Russia's maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the World Ocean.

Recall

On October 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant and would work on deploying this weapon. Russian officials claim that it remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered about 14,000 kilometers.

In turn, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that "such scarecrows are nothing more than information operations," because the second launch of "Oreshnik" was unsuccessful, and "Burevestnik" flies only in words.

Russia claims to have tested the Poseidon underwater nuclear apparatus29.10.25, 14:31 • 3180 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World