In the Russian city of Severodvinsk, the newest nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk" was launched from the dock. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, informs UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the submarine is capable of carrying 12 "Poseidons" at once - autonomous nuclear torpedoes, which allegedly can hit targets anywhere in the World Ocean.

The ship still has to undergo a cycle of sea trials. I wish the crew and the delivery team their successful completion - said Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov at the ceremony.

It is noted that the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk" is designed to solve the tasks of the Russian Navy using modern marine underwater weapons, including robotic means for various purposes. As Belousov said, it will allow successfully solving tasks to ensure the security of Russia's maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the World Ocean.

Recall

On October 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant and would work on deploying this weapon. Russian officials claim that it remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered about 14,000 kilometers.

In turn, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that "such scarecrows are nothing more than information operations," because the second launch of "Oreshnik" was unsuccessful, and "Burevestnik" flies only in words.

Russia claims to have tested the Poseidon underwater nuclear apparatus